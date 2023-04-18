It’s public health month in Navajo County, and there are a lot of events associated with it. So the Board of Supervisors last week combined every possible public health message into a single resolution, including cigarettes, decision making, alcoholism, Parkinson’s disease, autism, organ donation, child abuse prevention, immunizations and more.
“Rather than multiple proclamations, best to just declare the month as public health month,” Public Health Director Janell Linn told the supervisors.
“Public health is very important. It promotes the welfare of our entire population. Helps us ensure access to safe and quality healthcare. We’ve been so busy with COVID; we’re finally leveling out to revamp the rest of our public health service. We need to do a better job of telling our public health story. We’re like the underground subway that connects all the services that we don’t provide ourselves.”
It’s not just Navajo County, either. US life expectancy declined by more than two years during the pandemic, and that was reflected worldwide.
But US life expectancy has continued to decline, while it has started rising again in the rest of the industrialized world, where vaccination campaigns were more successful. Perhaps equally important, the US remains the only industrialized country without universal health care. That means up to 20% of the population doesn’t have regular or affordable access to health care.
Those numbers are going to get worse in the next couple of months, as the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System starts dropping roughly 500,000 Arizonans who were added during the pandemic with the support of extra federal funding that has now dried up.
The US doesn’t really have a single public health system. The system is fragmented into thousands of county health departments, fifty states and a federal government that mostly hands out grants and issues alerts, but has little power to actually regulate or coordinate public health efforts.
Statistics revealed in the 2022 Community Health Assessment are especially grim in Navajo County, with high rates of death from whole host of preventable causes — including maternal death rates, drug overdoses and chronic disease burdens like heart disease, diabetes and strokes.
Consider how Navajo County’s death rate compares to the statewide average for the top-10 causes of death:
- Auto accidents: 3 times the state rate
- Alcohol: 4 times the state rate
- Accidents: 2 times the state rate
- Liver disease: 3 times the state rate
- Diabetes: 2 times the state rate
- Heart disease, chronic respiratory disease, strokes and accidental poisoning: Roughly 25% to 50% above the statewide rate.
The report examines all kinds of reasons for Navajo County’s dismal performance when it comes to having a healthy, long-lived population.
For instance, we have high rates of poverty, which remains wildly unequal from one area of the county to the next. Overall, Navajo County’s poverty rate (26%) is double the statewide average. The median household income is $46,000, which is about 40% below the statewide average.
That high poverty rate goes hand in hand with lower educational attainment. For instance, 19% of Arizona residents have a four-year college degree, but only 10% of Navajo County residents. About 12% of Arizona residents have a graduate degree, but only 7% of Navajo County residents. Unfortunately, lower life expectancy and higher rates of assorted chronic diseases are strongly associated with poorer education levels.
About 20% of Navajo County and 24% of Apache County families struggle with food insecurity, the two highest rates in the state. In Maricopa County, only 12% aren’t certain where the next meal is coming from.
Another part of the problem lies in the lack of access to medical care — and medical specialists — that afflicts all rural counties.
For instance, Navajo County has a high infant and maternal death rate. We also have only 5 ob-gyns for 40,000 women over the age of 16. That works out to one specialist in prenatal care and delivery for every 8,000 women. Statewide, we have one ob-gyn for every 50 women older than 16.
Smoking, drinking, obesity — you name it — Navajo and Apache counties are struggling when compared to the statewide average.
Linn took note of the huge setback dealt by the pandemic, which not only killed more than half a million Americans, but illuminated the challenges involved in just getting people to take advantage of a life-saving vaccine.
“We’ve seen the longest sustained decrease in life expectancy since the Great Recession,” she said. “Our life expectancy is consistently less than other countries, and rural areas are more likely to face poverty, barriers to care and lack of economic opportunity.”
The supervisors adopted the resolution declaring April public health month, noting “whereas 60% of Americans live with a preventable chronic disease, and health risks such as substance misuse, obesity, tobacco use and mental illness are the primary reasons for seven out of every 10 deaths in the United States … Navajo County chooses to seize the opportunity to better prepare ourselves for the future and to build a public health system throughout our country.”
