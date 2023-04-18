CHA cover

It’s public health month in Navajo County, and there are a lot of events associated with it. So the Board of Supervisors last week combined every possible public health message into a single resolution, including cigarettes, decision making, alcoholism, Parkinson’s disease, autism, organ donation, child abuse prevention, immunizations and more.

“Rather than multiple proclamations, best to just declare the month as public health month,” Public Health Director Janell Linn told the supervisors.

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

