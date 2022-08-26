Bold and beautiful young ladies of Navajo County, it’s time to enter the Navajo County Fair Junior Miss Pageant.
This is a friendly competition-based program with the ultimate goal of developing confidence, gaining experience, creating memories and building lifelong friendships.
The pageant will be held on Sept. 14, but contestants need to submit an application by Thursday.
Lee Hunter, volunteer pageant director, explains that this is her first year putting this event together, which has been a fair tradition for over 20 years. Hunter explained that there are five divisions by age:
• Princess, ages 3 to 5
• Sweetheart, ages 6 to 8
• Miss Preteen ages 9 to 11
• Junior Miss, ages 12 to 14
• Miss Teen, ages 15 to 18
Hunter detailed the sequence of events for the pageant. “We will have an opening number when we begin, just to introduce the audience to all of our contestants. All of the contestants will come out on the stage at that time in matching outfits. This year’s theme for the fair is ‘Country Fans and Cattle Brands’ and so we’re going to do a number that is geared more towards that theme,” Hunter said.
Girls in the Sweetheart, Miss Preteen, Junior Miss and Miss Teen will perform a talent onstage lasting 90 seconds to two minutes, and any contestant performing for more than two minutes will be docked points, Hunter said.
“Next, all age groups will be interviewed. The questions will be the same for all of our ladies to let everyone see their personality. The girls will also compete in formal wear. Most of the little girls wear those cute little pageant dresses above their knees, and then the older girls will wear a long evening gown,” she added.
Why should someone apply to be in this pageant? Hunter said, “In trying to get the word out there to everyone about the pageant, I had a couple of responses, mostly from moms. They said in the atmosphere that we have today we’re not so sure you’re going get a lot of interest in this. So I asked them why and they said, for the most part, these children are being taught different from the way we have been raised and pageants are just not along the feminist line of what’s proper.”
Hunter’s response was an understanding one, but she added that she believes that in society today that not only the girls in the pageant but all children needs to learn that they are unique in their own fashion and in the way they approach life.
“They need to know that they can be an ambassador for others and show people that they can be bold and beautiful with grace and poise and not be afraid to be a girl, be pretty, dress up and show talent. I just think it’s very important that these young ladies know that it’s OK for them and to be comfortable in their own skin when competing in a pageant or any competition. They also could make a difference in someone else’s life,” she said.
A contestants’ introduction party will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the social hall in Snowflake. This will let the girls get to know each other and go over the rules, a couple of dances and how to walk across the stage.
Hunter said, “I also want to give them time to focus a little bit on camaraderie with each other. Applications will also be available that night. All of the practices then will be held at the fairgrounds so they become comfortable with their surroundings and see where they’re going to be performing.”
If accessibility accommodations are necessary, it can be arranged. “We will make any accommodation for any child who wants to participate whether it’s making a ramp for a wheelchair, finding an interpreter for American Sign Language or whatever the need we will accommodate the child’s special needs.”
Northland Pioneer College will be awarding scholarships to the Miss Teen winner and runner-up. For Miss Teen, a scholarship up to $2,000 is to include credit hours and media fees. The runner-up will receive a $1,300 scholarship also to include credit hours and media fees. There will be a presenter from NPC to give the girls the scholarships and explain the details.
For pageant applications, email Hunter at navajocountyfairjrmisspageant@gmail.com or call 928-243-8175 for more information.
The Navajo County Fair and Rodeo will run from Sept. 14-17. The first Navajo County Fair was held in Taylor in 1926. In 1931, the county Board of Supervisors decided to move the fair to Holbrook due to it being the county seat and its central location in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.