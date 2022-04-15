Dude.
Up in smoke.
Definitely up in smoke.
So this week the Navajo County Board of Supervisors approved an awesome deal to throw the sheriff’s seized pot and other evidence into the superheated boilers down at the Novo BioPower biomass burning plant in Snowflake.
The arrangement will save the Sheriff’s Department hours of time wasted on feeding bails of pot into a trash barrel and stirring it until it’s just, well, smoke in the wind.
And it’s nice to find another use for the biomass burning power plant – besides, like, you know, saving Alpine and Show Low and who knows what all.
Novo BioPower’s the only biomass burning power plant in the state – which makes it critical to the economics of forest-thinning projects intended to lower the risk of megafires, protect beleaguered watersheds and keep a wildfire from burning right through forested communities.
The power plant, however, has been living in the economic twilight zone ever since the Arizona Corporation Commission dropped a mandate for power companies to produce a tiny share of their energy from burning biomass. The decision has created major problems for the U.S. Forest Service in finding loggers who can thin millions of acres of overgrown, fire-prone forests.
But now the creative agreement between Navajo County and Novo BioPower has found another use for the boilers, which normally turn tons of saplings and wood scraps into electricity.
Sheriff David Clouse told the supervisors that currently employees spend hours disposing of evidence, once trials are over. But it takes quite a while to barrel-burn a bundle of pot.
“We’ve got boxes and boxes stored around the county waiting for trial,” said Chief Deputy Brian Swanty. “Once that’s done, we burn it. Sure, there are other people who would have another idea as to what we should do with it – we just burn it. So we’ve got staff out there stoking the fire and keeping it going. It’s very time consuming.”
The county has marijuana dispensaries, marijuana farms and a thriving market for pot – but marijuana isn’t quite in the category of cars seized in drug busts and auctioned off under the provisions of the RICO Act. Police still seize pot since the law limits how many plants one can grow and bars transportation of large quantities.
The sheriff’s burn barrels cook along at about 300 to 500 degrees.
The Novo BioPower boilers, on the other hand, burn at about 1,500 degrees.
“You insert this item of evidence into the boiler and it’s gone immediately. We figure it will reduce staff time by about 60%,” said Swanty. “We can do in one day what would have taken two or three days of work.”
Of course, a sheriff’s employee still has to stand by and make sure it’s good and burned Rules are rules after all.
County attorney Brad Carlyon said, “a long time ago in another county the evidence walked out the door. We arrested them with the evidence still in the package. It (burning drugs) has been a common method for decades. As long as we watch it being destroyed there’s no problem.”
The supervisors thought it was very public spirited of Novo BioPower CEO Brad Worsley to burn the evidence.
“We certainly appreciate your efforts to serve the community,” said board Chairwoman Dawnafe Whitesinger, referring to Worsley as a “model citizen.”
“It’s not the first time Brad’s reached out to support public safety,” said the sheriff.
So, Novo Power ended up the week with at least one contract.
Now, if we could just get Arizona Public Service and Salt River Project to extend their contracts, maybe we can get 4FRI jump started and save Pinetop.
Talk about your public safety.
