You got your avocado and your ginger, and don’t forget your tofu, beets, cucumbers and lentils.
Sound like a dinner you wouldn’t want to nibble?
But what if it will save your life, and get you a nice trophy and the acclaim of your coworkers?
A whopping 20 teams signed up for this year’s Iron Chef Challenge, a friendly contest open to all Navajo County workers that’s intended to highlight the benefits of a healthy diet.
The National Institutes of Health conducted a mega study and concluded that dietary choices play a key role in about 45% of all deaths, mostly from heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes. Navajo County has higher rates of heart disease and diabetes than most, and sodium, sufar and fast food all contribute to the problem.
On the other hand, we don’t eat enough of the good stuff — foods that help reduce those lethal risks. That includes nuts and seeds, seafood, omega-3 fats, vegetables, fruits, whole grains and polyunsaturated fats.
Dr. David Goff, director of the NIH Division of Cardiovascular Sciences, said, “Better dietary habits can improve our health quickly — and we can act on that knowledge by making and building on small changes that add up over time.”
Navajo County took that research to heart when it built incentives to get healthy into its medical plan, and the increasingly-popular Iron Chef contest has proved one of the more creative health education tools in the county’s spice rack of tricks.
“This is part of the health and wellness plan,” said Eric Scott, Manager and Risk Manager in Navajo County Human Resources. “Many employees are not used to using some of these healthy ingredients.”
Each year, the contest features six secret ingredients. The cooks have to use those ingredients if they want the win the big prize.
This year the list of very healthy but uncommon foods included avocado, ginger, tofu, beets and lentils.
The contest starts with a potluck involving all 20 teams. This offers a tasty chance to pick three finalists, who serve up their dishes to a five-judge panel. The judges make the awards based on use of the secret ingredients, creativity and taste.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors at its last meeting made the awards.
And the winners are (drum roll please):
Kathleen Outland for “Most Creative Dish” with an avocado-ginger-chili sauce. Outland may have had an edge with creative flair, as she was last year’s grand prize winner.
Donna Porras for “Tastiest Dish,” which was a key lime cheesecake with ginger, tofu and avocado for thickening.
Folau Kaufusi took the grand prize for “Chicken Teriyaki” with rice, avocado and all the other secret ingredients — which proved that you can stay healthy and still eat like you’re not.
Scott presented Kaufusi with the traveling trophy, a chef’s hat with some cute little cutlery symbols on it that will sit on his desk all year, no doubt inspiring some mixture of respect and teasing from his coworkers.
This also means Outland will be gunning for him next year.
But it might also become one of those key ingredients in making sure county workers live long and prosper — and maybe submit fewer medical claims.
Even if they have to sneak it into the teriyaki sauce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.