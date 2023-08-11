Navajo County News

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week approved a $66,000 contract with Conference Technologies Inc. to supercharge the video systems in the Superior Court building in Holbrook.

The new monitors, control panels and microphones will allow for remote appearances — a boon in a 10,000 square mile county that’s roughly the size of Rhode Island and Delaware combined.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

