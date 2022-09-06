Navajo County will likely get $500,000 to deal with a plague of overdose deaths from a nearly completed $12-billion settlement among Purdue Pharma, 12 states and 2,000 local governments, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors learned last week.
Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon urged the Board of Supervisors to earmark the windfall for a public education campaign and improved treatment programs needed to reduce the exploding increase in overdose deaths caused by fentanyl, a synthetic opiate.
“Last year, 90,000 people in this country died from opiate overdoses,” said Carlyon. “The drug industry told us opiates were harmless.”
The supervisors agreed to ask the county’s Criminal Justice Commission to come up with a plan, built on the foundations of an effort a decade ago to limit the damage caused by an epidemic of meth use.
That would include reviving and expanding a web site featuring the stories of people affected by addiction and overdose as well as launching a social media campaign, putting out a continuous stream of stories and testimony by people affected by addiction.
The county made a similar effort a decade ago when coping with the meth epidemic. “We did this for about 18 months until we ran out of money,” said Carlyon. “It was really having an impact.”
The lawsuit settlement could also provide for addiction treatment in the community – and in the county jails.
He noted that with the right resources, the county could have an impact on people jailed for drug offenses. “They have a lot of time. They don’t have access to their drugs. They’re near the bottom and they want help. If we don’t provide that help until they get out, then they want that first hit and figure they’ll get help later.”
Chief Probation Officer Jason Cash agreed. “It’s very real. It’s very serious. And it’s here in Navajo County. We all carry Naloxone around. And we’ve used it. We’re seeing kids 13, 14, 15 years old and they’re overdosing multiple times. As bad as meth was, it just pales next to what we’re dealing with today. Two years ago, my biggest worry was kids running away or getting hurt. This is just a totally different monster.”
The problem started years ago with the prescription drug industry’s marketing of opiate prescription painkillers like oxycontin. The drug companies pushed the drug, understated the risk of addiction and paid kickbacks to boost prescriptions. When the federal government and state medical boards tried to cut back on over-prescribing – people already addicted turned to street drugs – including fentanyl. Now, many other drugs are laced with fentanyl – which is cheap and potent, but can much more easily shut down breathing and case a lethal overdose. The lawsuits maintain the drug companies launched misleading marketing campaigns that downplayed the risks and exaggerated the benefits of the addictive painkillers. Studies show that about 115 people overdose on opiates every day – including some 400,000 in the past 20 years. Another 2 million people now suffer from an opioid-related substance use disorder.
The board listened to several heart-wrenching testimonials offered by people scarred by addition.
Wanda Jo talked about the death of her son, Brian.
“Brian was my child, who was extremely gifted. He was kind. Everyone loved him. Everyone gravitated to him. Brian thought he could do it one time and walk away from it. But he couldn’t do that with drugs. In 2016, the other boys came to me and said, ‘Brian smokes pot.’ I said, ‘no. not my son.”
But her son descended into a nearly 20-year addiction. Between the age of 17 and 35, he celebrated just two birthdays with his mother. “The rest he was in prison or on the street,” she said. “I told him, ‘I love you. When you make the choice to come home and let me help you, then I’ll see you every day. He reached over. Tapped me on the forehead with the butt of his hand – and said, ‘stop thinking about it with your head – when you start thinking about it with your heart, then you’ll understand the addiction that I have. It’s a demon. it’s a disease.”
The board also listened to Weldon talk about his addiction – and two potentially lethal overdoses.
“The challenge for me is that if I could push myself so close to death I could find God – and find something worth living for. I felt myself falling through my body. I saw the paramedics come in and take me out of my house. I can still remember the ambulance – this detachment, pulling away. That’s when I realized that I had something – a substance that makes me – my soul or something like that – leaving my body.”
He went into rehab. “I found myself getting really clean and healthy – because I wanted to get the hell out of rehab. But as soon as I was out, I was looking for the first thing I could find. I went and cut into the bottom of my dad’s gun safe with a hacksaw – I just had to get to those pills. When my dad saw that – it was enough. He kicked m out. That was one of my final wakeup calls.”
He continued using meth, staying up for weeks. He overdosed in a bathroom. “I had this final vision of myself falling – my head cracked open and bleeding out of my head. I thought I was really dying on that bathroom floor,” said Weldon.
He finally realized he could not continue using and survive.
“Shortly after that, I started counting my blessings. Counting the things I had. The minute you start being grateful, you realize you have so much,” he concluded.
Carlyon said the public education efforts, building a network of treatment services and intervening in jails can make a difference.
“We think these are very strong ideas. We would like to see the board set up some kind of committee. The monies are coming in. It doesn’t do anybody any good to sit in a bank account somewhere. Let’s change lives. Let’s make a difference.”
Supervisor Fern Benally said she hoped the county’s efforts will extend to the Navajo Nation. She said a relative died recently of an overdose. “I didn’t realize how bad it was until he died. It’s really bad for the Navajo People to be going through this. They come home with money and they hang out with people who are doing this – they don’t get help because they’re between the reservation and the jobs that they do. Our communities have big issues with substance abuse. The houses burn down – and you wonder why, and then you learn the story that they were making meth. When you see addictions that have just taken hold of them – and their withdrawals are really bad to watch.”
Carlyon said the county should team up with cities and towns, many of which will receive their own settlement money.
“We want to partner with our health department. What resources can we give to parents? What resources can we give to addicts? Law enforcement workers? That ER worker? That is what we want to do with drug stories moving forward. We have a Facebook account. We have Twitter. Our municipalities and law enforcement — they followed our page.
But the ones we need to reach are the addicts and the parents who are looking for help. We want to come back with a more detailed plan so the people who need our help will be driven to the website and driven to get the help they need.”
