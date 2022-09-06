Navajo County will likely get $500,000 to deal with a plague of overdose deaths from a nearly completed $12-billion settlement among Purdue Pharma, 12 states and 2,000 local governments, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors learned last week.

Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon urged the Board of Supervisors to earmark the windfall for a public education campaign and improved treatment programs needed to reduce the exploding increase in overdose deaths caused by fentanyl, a synthetic opiate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.