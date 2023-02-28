Billions of dollars sloshing around. All you got to do is ask, assuming you can speak federalese.
Sometimes, you need someone who knows the lingo.
So the Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week hired the Tomhave Group for $4,000 per month plus expenses to help it navigate the potentially lucrative world of federal grant giving.
The contract starts with the obvious: Ensuring the county gets more than $60 million in federal funding already promised to upgrade the levee system that protects downtown Winslow – and a transcontinental railway line – from floods on the Little Colorado River.
“The Tomhave Group has been providing professional services to assist with working with our federal partners to create the plan and appropriations needed to reconstruct the Winslow Levee,” according to the staff report presented to the supervisors this week. “This contract will continue those efforts so the County can receive funds up front and manage its project delivery in lieu of the Army Corps of Engineers.”
The report noted that “clarification about the consequences of new congressional language regarding advance fund agreements is also necessary to ensure there is a clearly defined range of options.”
OK. Well. That sounds complicated. Getting congress to use clear language.
But that’s not all.
The contract also calls for help from the consultants in snagging some additional federal money still floating around from a series of Congressional pandemic relief and infrastructure bills that helped keep the economy from crashing during the pandemic. A lot of that money remains unspent.
Specifically, Congress authorized billions of dollars in additional programs that sound right up Navajo County’s alley.
For instance, Congress authorized assorted programs to bolster the economies of areas hit hard by the closure of coal mines and coal-fired power plants. That perfectly describes Navajo County, which lost jobs and tax revenue with the closure the coal-fired Navajo Generating Plant and the Peabody Coal Mine that supported it. The Salt River Project has also announced plans to close the Coronado Generation Station, the Springerville Generating Station and other coal-fired facilities in coming years.
Congress has also authorized billions of dollars in funding for infrastructure projects that respond to the ongoing drought in the southwest. Northern Apache and Navajo counties are among the most drought-stricken regions in the west, although this mostly affects the Navajo Reservation. Many people on the Navajo Reservation have to truck in water. The drought has also hit farmers and herders hard, decimating herds across the Navajo Reservation.
The Tomhave Group also promised to shake the federal bushes for some even more cutting-edge systems. The $1 trillion federal infrastructure legislation also included some $17 billion to develop and support new infrastructure concepts like microgrids.
A microgrid is a small-scale power grid that can operate independently. Any small-scale, localized power station that has its own storage resources and defined boundaries can operate as a microgrid. These systems often involve solar or wind energy, and potentially things like burning biomass. Advances in battery storage technology have made such small-scale grids more plausible and cost-effective.
Navajo County has already attracted large-scale solar and wind energy projects, and also includes many areas on the reservations and elsewhere not connected to the main power grid. Further development may be possible with federal assistance, if the contract with Tomhave Group yields good results.
