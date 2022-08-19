Federal infrastructure money continues to gush into Navajo County – this time a $261,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation to study improving a 16-mile stretch of State Route 260 between Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside.
The 18-month study would consider the cost and feasibility of adding sidewalks, hiking trails, bicycle lanes and things like bus stops to the heavily traveled stretch of highway. The county has to complete a study before the project would become eligible for state or federal funding.
“The White Mountain Regional Transportation Committee, led by Navajo County, has prioritized the need for a pedestrian friendly transportation corridor that will enhance our quality of life by promoting a more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly environment,” explained Navajo County Chairwoman Dawnafe Whitesinger. “This grant is an incredible opportunity to create a comprehensive transportation plan to increase safety, alternative forms of travel, and economic opportunities in the south county.”
The county announced receipt of the grant on Thursday.
The county is taking the lead in conducting the study, but the Northern Arizona Council of Governments, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, the White Mountain Apache Tribe, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Northern Pioneer College, school districts and senior centers are also involved.
The study will prepare pre-construction design and preliminary engineering as well as considering safety issues and environmental issues.
Navajo County has cleaned up in the infrastructure sweepstakes, set in motion by two massive federal pandemic relief measures.
The county snagged the single biggest infrastructure project in the state with a $66 million federal grant to cover the bulk of the cost of upgrading the Little Colorado River levees to protect most of Winslow from flooding.
The county also snagged $21 million in federal American Rescue Plan grants – which brought in another $18 million in related state, federal, county and local funding. The grants will cover a host of projects including $20 million to improve broadband, $5 million for health facilities expansion and $5 million for a new county code enforcement facility.
