Federal infrastructure money continues to gush into Navajo County – this time a $261,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation to study improving a 16-mile stretch of State Route 260 between Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside.

The 18-month study would consider the cost and feasibility of adding sidewalks, hiking trails, bicycle lanes and things like bus stops to the heavily traveled stretch of highway. The county has to complete a study before the project would become eligible for state or federal funding.

