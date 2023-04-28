The Navajo County Board of Supervisors recognized May 13 as National Corrections Officers’ Week. The proclamation recognizes the tough job the county’s 77 detention and jail employees perform around the clock.
Navajo County spends $11.5 million annually on its jail operations, according to the fiscal 2022-23 budget. Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse told the supervisors, “What detention officers do each day is phenomenal. They’re critical links in our justice system for people who have made mistakes who have been incarcerated. It’s our responsibly to make sure they are safe, and also present at their court hearing.”
He added of the jail system, “You can’t learn enough about it. It is one of the most complex operations” the county manages. “The county and I are grateful for what they do each day.”
The American criminal justice system deals with many social problems like drug addiction and mental illness that medical systems deal with in other countries — which makes the job of the detention officers in the U.S. much more difficult.
Navajo County is on the cutting edge of trying to decrease jail time and increase treatment options. County Attorney Brad Carlyon and Sheriff Clouse have obtained several statewide grants to help develop those alternatives. That includes crisis response teams staffed by the county’s network of mental health providers, as well as improving county drug treatment and diversion programs eligible for payment by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment system.
The number of people locked up for drug offenses has exploded in the past 40 years, according to a report by the PEW Charitable Trust, and the crackdown on drug use hasn’t reduced drug use.
One analysis compared drug use in states like Arizona, with high incarceration rates for drug crimes, to states with much lower incarceration rates.
The analysis found "no statistically significant relationship between state drug imprisonment rates and three indicators of state drug problems: self-reported drug use, drug overdose deaths and drug arrests.”
The drug overdose death rate jumped more than 30% last year alone, which mostly reflects the spread of fentanyl, which is much more likely to cause a fatal overdose than other street drugs.
And it’s not just drug addiction. The U.S. is also much more likely to lock up people suffering from serious mental illness than other comparable countries.
The Prison Policy Initiative did a study that concluded that 43% of people in state prisons and local jails have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder, but 74% of those receive no treatment while incarcerated. A study showed that 27% of people jailed three or more times in the past year suffer from serious mental illness.
Much of the burden for providing necessary care falls on detention officers, coping with a range of mental health and addiction issues as best they can.
