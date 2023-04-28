NCSO landscape image

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors recognized May 13 as National Corrections Officers’ Week. The proclamation recognizes the tough job the county’s 77 detention and jail employees perform around the clock.

Navajo County spends $11.5 million annually on its jail operations, according to the fiscal 2022-23 budget. Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse told the supervisors, “What detention officers do each day is phenomenal. They’re critical links in our justice system for people who have made mistakes who have been incarcerated. It’s our responsibly to make sure they are safe, and also present at their court hearing.”

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

