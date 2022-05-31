The toll rises – year by year.
On both sides of the thin blue line.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors somberly honored fallen police officers, with an annual proclamation that has grown annually more fraught.
More than 23,000 police officers have died in the line of duty since the nation’s founding, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. That includes 223 officers in Arizona.
The toll has grown in the last couple of years.
For decades, deaths averaged between perhaps 150 and 200 per year.
However, the number jumped to 373 in 2020 and 472 in 2021, according to the tally.
Tragically, the number of people killed by police has also grown – reflecting the growing violence in the increasingly fraught encounters between police and the public.
The website STATISTICA posts a tally of people shot to death by police dating back to 2017. In most years, officers shot and killed about 1,000 people.
Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse told the board, “we as peace officers want to thank the board and the citizens of this country for the outpouring of support and appreciation for the men and women who protect each of our communities.”
That included a march from Show Low to Pinetop, gift baskets, barbecues and other recognition, he said.
Clouse said he was reminded of the routine danger officers face every shift on his way over to the board of supervisors meeting.
“Just this morning, I stopped by the vehicle bay in our office where officers process vehicles they stop. A deputy this morning made a traffic stop just east of Holbrook on I-40. He saw a suspicious vehicle, driven by an illegal immigrant. He asked if the driver had any weapons. He could see a barrel sticking out from under a coat.”
The weapon was an AR-15 assault rifle with a sawed off, 6-inch barrel and a 30-round magazine. That’s the same weapon the Uvalde killer used when he invaded an elementary school in Texas and gunned down 19 children and two teachers. He wounded two of the officers who arrived to stop him.
In Navajo County, the alert deputy spotted the gun and made an arrest. The officer also found meth and fentanyl, a synthetic opiate that has dramatically increased fatal overdoses.
“This is the danger,” said Clouse of the way a routine traffic stop turned into a dangerous confrontation. “They never know what they’re going to stop. That’s just one of the many encounters all our deputies and all our peace officers share in Navajo County. It’s our honor to recognize them. I thank you guys for supporting them.”
The Officer Down Memorial Page (www.odmp.org/search/browse/arizona) provides a list of Arizona deputies and police officers who died in the line of duty, organized by town and county. That list includes seven Apache County deputies and three Navajo County deaths. That includes:
• Apache County has recognized at least seven fallen officers in history and Navajo County three.
• The Navajo County deaths include Capt. Charles Welch Lane in 1996 from a fall.
• Deputy sheriff Robert William Varner from a gunshot wound in 1989
• Deputy sheriff Ronald Edward Adair in an automobile crash in 1970.
• The Show Low Police Department lost Officer Darrin Lee Reed to gunfire in 2016.
• The Snowflake Police Department lost Justice of the Peace Charles Flake to gunfire in 1892.
• The Springerville Police Department lost Marshal Samuel Jaramillo to gunfire in 1975.
• The Winslow Police Department lost Town Marshal William Joe Giles to gunfire in 1905.
• The Apache County deputies include:
• Commander Joseph Allen Goldsmith in a motorcycle accident in 2004
• Deputy sheriff Delbert Berry to gunfire in 1972.
• Sheriff John Nunn in an explosion in 1942.
• Deputy sheriff William Thomas Maxwell to gunfire in 1901.
• Deputy sheriff George Lockhart to gunfire in 1887.
• Deputy sheriff Gerald F. “Paddy” Creaghe to gunfire in 1880.
• Deputy sheriff James Almeron Richmond to gunfire in 1880.
