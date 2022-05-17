Administrative Secretary Bonita Chase (with plaque) retired this week after 21 years in the probation department. She’s pictured here with the members of the Board of Supervisors and probation department supervisors.
But Bonita’s always there, with her smile and her cupcakes.
She stood her watch for the last 21 years.
But Bonita Chase finally retired this week, after 21 years with Navajo County – most of them spent quietly, cheerfully, tenderly handling all the chaos and pain that washes past the front desk of the probation department.
And during the pandemic – she was often the only one in the building, willing to brave the risks that kept a lot of employees working from home.
And along the way, she made cupcakes for every staff event – large and small, which included her own retirement party. She made the wedding cake for one of the four chief probation officers she served under, not to mention making Halloween costumes for the kids of fellow employees, Christmas ornaments for everyone – and quilts for grandkids.
“She’s been there every single day,” said Kirsti Hancock. “She’s one of those who struggles to use all her vacation days and annual leave.”
“She’s leading that program to help others get on the right path, after something’s gone wrong,” said County Manager Glenn Kephart, “to help them succeed – to move forward. It happens behind the scenes – we don’t necessarily see it. But you’ve been part of that team for 21 years.”
Kephart convinced Chase to address the supervisors – although she had to pause a long while to steady the emotion in her voice before she spoke.
“All I can say is it’s been a lot of fun – especially working in one department. Before I took over the front desk, we were getting secretaries in and out that didn’t want to stay. They’d stay a month and then they were gone. I would always cover. It must be my position. I said, ‘I’m giving you five years.’ Well, it’s been more than five years. Now I’m training someone else to cover that position. And she’s pretty overwhelmed.”
She paused a bit – to run through the two decades in her mind, the fragmented lives and the fresh starts and all the Christmas ornaments. A lifetime on the front line.
“I’ll miss you all,” she concluded. “So thank you.”
