Navajo County has just started spending its federal windfall in grants intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help the county recover from the pandemic slump caused by closures, soaring unemployment and higher costs.
Granted, the county still has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state coupled with a dangerously low vaccination rate, especially in the White Mountains.
Further granted, inflation is the big problem now.
But perhaps the county can spend a chunk of the money before the predicted winter rise in new COVID-19 cases. And maybe the millions of dollars in projects not yet underway will bolster the economy about the time the global recession hits home.
Just goes to show: The wheels of government do grind slowly.
Nonetheless, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week heard a briefing on the long list of once and future projects now underway thanks to the infusion of some $22 million in federal American Rescue Plan money.
That doesn’t even count the millions of dollars the county snagged from the subsequent Infrastructure Act, which includes $66 million to fix the vulnerable Little Colorado River levees to protect Winslow from flooding.
The flood of money mostly went to county programs, including $10 million to improve broadband, $5 million for direct COVID-19 public health responses, $2.5 million to improve police and fire communications, $400,000 for economic development and $822 to add staffing and facilities to improve access to county services.
The county also used some of the money to partner with community groups, including $1.1 million to “build neighborhood enhancements” and $200,000 for grants to local nonprofits.
So in the county-wide improvements category, the county has so far spent $1.1 million with $17.6 million still to go. That includes $35,000 of the $10 million for broadband improvements, $600,000 of $2.5 million to improve emergency communications and $450,000 for a facility in Silver Creek.
The projects approved, but not yet underway, include $4 million to expand county health facilities, $400,000 to hire an economic development director, $1 million for a new code enforcement facility and $50,000 to buy software to broadcast county meetings on the internet.
The county has so far spent only about 30% of the $1.2 million in community partnerships. The Heber Senior Center got its $65,000 and Kayenta got its $16,000 for public safety radios. And the Show Low Inclusive Park has received its $200,000.
The county still has $900,000 ready and waiting for walking trails in Taylor, Snowflake and Show Low as well as grants for three projects on the Navajo Nation and the Winslow library.
Navajo County has high vaccination rates on the Navajo Nation thanks to Indian Health Services and the tribal government. But it still has among the state’s lowest vaccination rate in the non-reservation portions of the White Mountains.
Only 56% of the non-reservation portions of the county have been vaccinated, compared to 76% statewide. The county has so far reported about 44,000 cases and nearly 1,000 deaths. Doctors are reporting about 100 new cases every week, and in the most recent week 14% of tests have come back positive, according to the state Department of Health Services website.
Since the start of the pandemic, the non-reservation portions of the county have reported an infection rate of 39 per 100 residents, which is about 26% above the statewide average. The county’s death rate is double the statewide average.
The vaccine reduces the risk of infection two-fold and the risk of death six-fold. Doctors now recommend that everyone get the two-shot initial vaccine, plus a booster shot four to six months later.
High-risk groups like those over 50 and those with certain medical risk factors should get a second booster shot four to six months after that.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
