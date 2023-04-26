The Navajo County Board of Supervisors accepted a $583,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Border Strike Force for half a dozen patrol cars, decked out with emergency lighting, computers, upgraded bumpers, lock boxes and accommodation for drug-sniffing dogs.
The state and federal governments already fund an active drug task force operation in the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, which regularly makes traffic stops and drug arrests involving smuggling. But due to the presence of I-40 and myriad well-traveled rural highways, Navajo County is a major drug-smuggling corridor; hence the need for the DPS grant.
“These vehicles are purposed for law enforcement services concerning criminal activities associated with illegal immigration, human smuggling and border-related crimes,” according to the grant agreement.
A 2019 report on Navajo County’s use of a $225,000 major crimes apprehension teams grant noted that deputies made 303 drug-related arrests. Of those, 20% involved transporting or importing drugs. The task force removed an estimated $13 million worth of drugs from the streets.
Drug use in the US has actually declined overall, but the growing use of fentanyl has led to a rise in drug overdose deaths. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can easily shut down a user’s breathing. More than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses last year, a roughly 30% increase.
The overprescription and abuse of prescription painkillers laid the groundwork for the surge in the use of fentanyl, which now shows up in many street drugs to give the high an extra kick. Many people who overdose don’t even realize they’ve ingested fentanyl.
In 2022, 30 Navajo County residents suffered fatal drug overdoses and 50 suffered non-fatal overdoses, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. That works out to two or three deaths every month.
A lot of the fentanyl in the US has been coming across the Mexican border, in smuggling routes controlled by Mexican drug cartels.
The Biden Administration, under intense political pressure, has announced a series of efforts to crack down on smuggling at the border and has set records for apprehensions. However, fentanyl remains cheap and easily obtained on the streets. It’s so hard to control that the Navajo County jail has struggled to ensure inmates don’t smuggle the drug into the jail. The county invested $100,000 in a body scanner to detect drugs smuggled into the jail even after extensive initial searches.
In 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized 50 million fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl along with 100,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. That amounted to a doubling of fentanyl seizures from the year before.
The DEA says most of the fentanyl is now coming in through border checkpoints, usually hidden in vehicles driven by American citizens. The smuggling routes through Mexico have mostly replaced the smuggling routes by air from China that dominated in the early years of the surge.
In fiscal 2022, 84% of the 14,000 pounds of fentanyl seized along the Mexican border was detected by officers at ports of entry.
Border Patrol agents seized 2,200 pounds of fentanyl — about 16% of the seizures. Most of those seizures were at road checkpoints away from the border.
