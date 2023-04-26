NCSO landscape image

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors accepted a $583,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Border Strike Force for half a dozen patrol cars, decked out with emergency lighting, computers, upgraded bumpers, lock boxes and accommodation for drug-sniffing dogs.

The state and federal governments already fund an active drug task force operation in the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, which regularly makes traffic stops and drug arrests involving smuggling. But due to the presence of I-40 and myriad well-traveled rural highways, Navajo County is a major drug-smuggling corridor; hence the need for the DPS grant.

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

