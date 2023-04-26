Navajo County will continue to chip away at overgrown areas in the White Mountains with the help of a grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry.
The $412,00 project will thin some 171 acres, mostly in and around Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside. However, the grant will also cover the cost of thinning parcels in Overgaard, Clay Springs, Linden and White Mountain Lake.
The state grant will cover 70% of the cost of the thinning, with about 30% coming from the county or private landowners. The Navajo County Board of Supervisors approved the latest installment of the state grant at its meeting last week.
The grant includes $183,000 to thin 74 parcels totaling 81 acres in Show Low and $60,000 to thin 41 parcels totaling 26 acres in Pinetop-Lakeside. Another 22 acres are in Clay Springs-Pinedale and 6 acres in Overgaard. The grant assumes it will cost about $2,200 per acre to reduce the fire danger.
Communities in the forested areas of the White Mountains are among the most high risk in the country when it comes to wildfires. A regional survey found that communities like Show Low and Pinetop face a greater danger from a megafire than did Paradise, California before the Camp Fire consumed the town, killing more than 80 people before they could flee.
The number of big Arizona wildfires has increased markedly in the past 50 years thanks to the combination of an historic drought and a century of mismanagement that has increased the fuel loads in the forest tenfold.
Fortunately, last year’s wet monsoon and winter interrupted the trend. During the last three years, more than 5700 wildfires burned over 1.6 million acres, about two-thirds of that in 2019 alone, according to the state department of forestry.
The 538,000-acre Wallow Fire in 2011 would have probably destroyed Springerville and Alpine save for the thinned buffer zones created by the White Mountains Stewardship thinning projects. The Wallow Fire was the largest fire in state history.
According to the Interagency Southwest Coordinating Center, 59 fires totaling 2,000 acres had already been reported in the southwest, as of Wednesday of last week. The wet winter will likely delay the onset of the serious fire season, but once the heat dries out the lush growth of winter grass we could face a very active fire season.
Southeast Arizona last week was already having red flag fire weather warnings, thanks to high winds, rising temperatures and the growth of non-native grasses across the southern deserts.
In the high country, the Apache-Sitgreaves, Tonto and Coconino have all hurried to set prescribed fires, mostly to burn piles in areas previously thinned. Temperatures remain moderate and fuels moist, which reduces the odds that a controlled burn will get out of control. Only the combination of extensive thinning and both managed wildfires and deliberately-set prescribed fires are likely to return the ponderosa pine forests to a natural, low-intensity fire regime. However, the huge buildup of fuels will make for a difficult, slow transition back to natural conditions.
The thinning projects reduce the chances that the embers from a wildfire a mile or more from town limits will trigger a disaster. During fire weather, a rain of embers from a distant wildfire can set multiple homes on fire at once, then spread through the brush in overgrown neighborhoods.
Studies show that the combination of a wildland-urban interface building code and a Firewise brush-clearing ordinance can sharply limit the spread of flames within a community, even if an ember storm hits; unfortunately none of the incorporated communities in Navajo and Apache Counties have adopted any such codes or ordinances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.