Navajo County will continue to chip away at overgrown areas in the White Mountains with the help of a grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry.

The $412,00 project will thin some 171 acres, mostly in and around Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside. However, the grant will also cover the cost of thinning parcels in Overgaard, Clay Springs, Linden and White Mountain Lake.

