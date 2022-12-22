HOLBROOK — Widows, widowers, disabled individuals or senior citizens who are Navajo County property owners on fixed or limited incomes may be qualified to receive a break on their property taxes.

Navajo County property owners requesting property tax exemptions or reductions have between January 1, 2023, and February 28, 2023 to apply for these benefits through the Navajo County Assessor’s Office. Individuals who may qualify include widows, widowers and disabled persons if they meet criteria that include income and property value limitations. Non-profit organizations can also apply during this time period.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.