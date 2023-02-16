Navajo County is seeking a settlement with a former sheriff’s lieutenant who says the county owes him more than 540 hours in overtime pay.
The supervisors huddled in executive session with an attorney before voting to approve the settlement negotiations in public session.
Scott Peterson was a deputy in Navajo County from 2009 to 2020, before he quit and took a job with a police agency in the Valley.
The lawsuit revolves around the question of whether Peterson was exempt from federal overtime laws because he was supervising two sergeants, four detectives, two canine officers and a secretary during the time he supervised one or both of the county’s Major Crimes Apprehension Teams (MCAT).
Peterson filed the lawsuit in March of 2020 after he left the county, arguing that he worked as both a line officer and a team leader at the end of his service with the county. He maintained that the federal rules governing his work should have required him to be paid time-and-a-half for the hundreds of hours of overtime he worked while team leader.
The case ended up before US District Judge John Tuchi. The judge refused to issue a request for summary judgement, saying the case involves a judgement about the facts that requires a jury trial. However, he also allowed Peterson to seek “liquidated damages” based on an intangible loss sometimes recognized in a breach of contract case.
Peterson’s attorney maintained that the county had not adequately considered or trained supervisors on the federal law that determines whether someone is exempt from overtime.
Peterson received an award from the Board of Supervisors in November of 2019 when he risked his life to rescue a woman and three children from a fugitive in Winslow wanted for aggravated assault, sexual assault, trafficking drugs and perhaps making explosives, according to the citation.
Peterson, Sgt. Wayne Lesperance and U.S. Marshal Traistaru climbed in through a bedroom window to rescue a woman and the three young children she was babysitting, while the armed suspect, Samuel Molina, beat on the door trying to force his way into the bedroom.
“These three men here broke a window and assisted the babysitter and the children in getting out of the home through that window,” said Sheriff David Clouse at the ceremony. “The suspect was armed and dangerous and as they were exiting the window, the suspect was inside the residence and attempting to gain access to the room. The quick thinking of the officers potentially saved the lives of the babysitter and the three small children.”
The judge’s ruling rejecting summary judgement, but leaving the door open to the recovery of liquidated damages, summarized the key legal issues in the case.
The county argued that Peterson qualified as an overtime-exempt manager because his primary duty was management, he regularly directed the work of two or more employees, he had authority to fire or reassign his subordinates and he “exercises discretion.” Those were all included in the Department of Labor Regulations defining an “executive” employee.
However, Peterson’s attorney argued that the lieutenant was still doing enough police work and investigations that he didn’t qualify as an administrator. The labor regulations include an exception for police officers and deputy sheriffs saying they qualify for overtime pay “regardless of rank or pay level, who perform work such as … preventing or detecting crimes, conducting investigations or inspections for violations of law, performing surveillance, pursuing, restraining and apprehending suspects.”
Peterson argued that he did enough normal police work that he should not have lost his eligibility for overtime because he was also leading the team.
Navajo County deputy attorney Brandt Clark said he wasn’t sure how long the settlement negotiations would take. The judge must approve any settlement. Until then, the details of the settlement will remain confidential.
