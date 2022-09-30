Salomon Diaz walked out of the custody hearing for his two grandchildren in Navajo County’s Holbrook complex, ran to his car, grabbed his handgun, and raced back to the courthouse.
The mother of his grandchildren — Ashley Utley, 25 — was emerging from the courthouse. She stood with her mother, Sherry Quintero-Davenport, 45. Ashley had been forcibly estranged from her mother and the rest of her family as a result of her violent relationship with Diaz’ son. She had finally regained her family in leaving that relationship.
Diaz stopped them in front of the courthouse and killed them both with a barrage of 14 shots. He also wounded Angela Chambers, Quintero-Davenport’s aunt.
Diaz two years later was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murders.
Shocking. Tragic.
But not unusual.
Domestic violence remains the most common violent crime in Navajo and Apache counties, as it does in almost every county throughout the nation. Every year, roughly 100 people in Arizona are murdered in incidents of domestic violence, often when they’re trying to escape like Ashley.
And that’s why the Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday once again declared October Domestic Violence Awareness month, in the wake of a pandemic that increased reports of domestic violence.
“It’s by far the largest category of crime victims we help in our office,” said Roxanne Padilla, victim services director for the Navajo County Attorney’s Office. “So we make sure we try to raise awareness.”
That’s one reason the county’s sponsoring a Poker Run event on Oct. 15, with vendors, food trucks, bands, stuff for kids to do — and the vital mission of building community support for the victims of domestic violence.
The National Institutes of Health estimates that some 10 million people suffer domestic violence assaults every year. As many as one in four women and one in nine men at some point are victims of domestic violence. The economic toll is estimated at $12 billion annually.
Tragically, domestic violence creates a vicious cycle, warping the outlook of both victims and perpetrators and the children who live in violent homes. The cycle of abuse repeats itself in one relationship after another, and from one generation to another. Studies suggest that 80 to 90% of domestic violence victims suffer abuse or neglect as children.
Moreover, studies suggest that domestic violence remains the most under-reported crime of all.
The Domestic Violence Fatality Report maintained by the Arizona Coalition to end Sexual and Domestic Violence chronicles the grim toll domestic violence takes every year, with deaths in every county. The deaths remain only a fraction of the full effect, with an estimated one in three women suffering physical or emotional violence at the hands of an intimate partner.
The annual reports include a tragic toll in Navajo and Apache counties in the past several years.
Latisha Bizer was beaten and stabbed by Wade Curtis Carter. Apache County deputies responded to reports of a fight. They found Bizer lying on the floor, covered with a blanket. The back of her head had been smashed in by a “wood-splitting maul”. She’d also been stabbed repeatedly, with a large knife tied to an ax handle.
William Max Rudd, 94, was found near Highway 260 in Forest Lakes. His wife, Marie Carmen Rudd, was arrested and charged with his murder. Police found his body on Forest Road 512 and determined he’d been run over. The body had no identification, but officers used the serial number on his pacemaker to identify him. His wife offered conflicting explanations for his disappearance. Eventually, she said they had been arguing over a property they’d previously owned. She said he fell, and she assumed he was dead before running over him with her car.
Susan Clark, 68, was forced to take an overdose of blood pressure medicine by her son, who then savagely beat her. Clark crawled to her neighbor’s house in Holbrook and told police what happened before she died. Her son, Steven, 32, had moved in with her several years previously.
Robert Sorensen, 81 and his wife Martha, 75 were shot to death by their daughter’s estranged boyfriend. Police found them dead of gunshot wounds in their home after making a welfare check. Police ultimately arrested Garry Wilckens, 51, the former boyfriend of the Sorensen’s daughter. Family members said Wilckens was jealous and possessive, and threatened to kill her parents and others if she didn’t return to him.
James Mellem Sr., 58, was shot to death in his bed in Holbrook. Mellem had gotten into an argument with his son, James Jr., earlier in the evening. The father broke off the fight and went to bed. However, his son came into his room as he slept and shot him to death, according to police.
Most of these cases mark a bloody end to years of violence, loss, tragedy and obsession. And though the chilling details differ in every case, the endlessly repeated pattern remains all too familiar.
Not much has changed in the past decade, with a gradual decline replaced by a pandemic spike in cases.
The fatality report summarizing Arizona cases from 2005 to 2015 tracked an average of 105 deaths per year, an average that’s held steady since then.
The 376 incidents resulted in 553 deaths. They included 240 suicides and another 83 suspects killed by police. The incidents resulted in the deaths of two officers, and 32 bystanders.
Of the 1,255 known deaths, 753 involved firearms.
All told, intimate partner violence in Arizona accounts for 15% of all violent crime, according to the tally.
Men are the perpetrators 81% of the time, and account for almost all the cases of murder-suicide and police officer deaths. Almost half the time, men who kill their partners also kill themselves. Children accounted for 10% of the deaths.
Firearms account for almost two-thirds of the deaths, and women in the US are 11 times more likely to be murdered with a gun than women in other high-income nations. Having a gun in the house increases the odds of a domestic violence murder five-fold. Moreover, almost half of mass shooting incidents in the United States involve domestic violence as well.
Most of the deaths involve intimate partners who aren’t married, although married couples account for 13% of the total. Suicides by the perpetrator accounted for 21% of deaths, and friends, neighbors and family members for another 20% of deaths.
Domestic violence rates — including fatalities — remain especially high in reservation communities. Some 83% of Native Americans suffer violence in their lifetimes, and 53% of women have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner. Native American women face a 10-fold higher risk of murder than the national average.
During the 10-year period ending in 2015, Navajo and Apache counties reported a total of 62 domestic violence murders, one of the highest rates in the state. Gila County reported 7 deaths in that period.
