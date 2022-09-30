Salomon Diaz walked out of the custody hearing for his two grandchildren in Navajo County’s Holbrook complex, ran to his car, grabbed his handgun, and raced back to the courthouse.

The mother of his grandchildren — Ashley Utley, 25 — was emerging from the courthouse. She stood with her mother, Sherry Quintero-Davenport, 45. Ashley had been forcibly estranged from her mother and the rest of her family as a result of her violent relationship with Diaz’ son. She had finally regained her family in leaving that relationship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.