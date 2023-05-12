Navajo County Sheriff’s Office activity log for April 30 to March 6. The arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name, as they appear on the log.
At 1:56 p.m. on April 30, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 1600 block of White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside.
After a DUI investigation was conducted, Jerry J. Alsenay, 27, of Whiteriver, was arrested and booked into NCSO Annex for DUI, DUI with involving a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
On May 4, deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Malon Place in White Mountain Lake for a citizen arrest resulting in the booking of Donald R. Coffey, 57, of that same community, for failing to comply with a court order.
Sara R. Dickerson, 30, from Show Low, was contacted by NCSO deputies on May 4 following a disorderly conduct call made in the 8500 block of Silver Creek Drive in White Mountain Lake.
Dickerson was booked into NCSO Annex following an investigation for charges of disorderly conduct by fighting, assault, assault by intimidation and two counts of criminal damage.
At 9:58 p.m. on May 5, Whiteriver resident Stran R. Kinney, 18, was stopped by deputies on state route 260 and Johnson Lane in Lakeside and was asked to comply with a DUI investigation.
Kinney was arrested and booked for DUI, consuming alcohol before the legal age, driving after drinking while being a minor, possession of an open container of liquor and failing to appear in the 2nd degree.
NCSO deputies arrested Ariel A. Montgomery, 20, of Lakeside, in the 2500 block of McNiel Street in the suspect's home community on May 6.
The suspect was contacted in response to a report of a disorderly subject and was later booked into NCSO jail on a single misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
In the early evening of May 4, Brandon C. Pagan, 29, of Holbrook was stopped by deputies near McLaws Road at Shreeve Avenue in the suspect’s hometown.
Following the traffic stop, he was arrested for dumping trash on the highway, a class three misdemeanor offense.
Joshua K. Richards, 36, from Joseph City, was arrested following a hit-and-run on Wagon Wheel Road at East Street in Lakeside on May 3.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia (two separate counts), passively resisting arrest, falsely reporting to law enforcement and fleeing the scene of an accident.
The drug-related offenses are all listed as felony charges, crime class 4 or higher, while the charges stemming from the alleged hit-and-run are all misdemeanors.
