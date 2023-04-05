Navajo County Sheriff’s Office activity log for March 19-25. The arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name, as they appear on the log.
At 10:08 p.m. on March 20, Danny D. Baldonado, 44, from Holbrook, was stopped by deputies on Navajo Boulevard and Florida Street in the suspect's home community.
Baldonado was arrested and booked into NCSO jail for possession of a prohibited weapon and failing to admit to carrying a deadly weapon, both felonies.
On March 23, deputies responded to a “report of threatening” in the 6900 block of Queens Road in the Linden area.
At 6:25 p.m., Kimberly Brogdon, 54, of Show Low, was arrested and booked into the NCSO Annex for aggravated assault on a police officer.
A few hours earlier on that same day, deputies responded to report of trespassing in the 400 block of French Road in Winslow.
Deputies met with George F. Busiere, 40, residing in that community, and found a valid and confirmed warrant for his arrest for possession of dangerous drugs. Busiere was arrested for the existing warrant.
The suspect was also booked again for possession or use of dangerous drugs, a felony, and a count of 2nd degree failure to appear, a misdemeanor.
Jessica R. Erickson, 37, of Lakeside, was arrested and booked for assault (intent to injure) and disorderly conduct by fighting at 11 a.m. on March 19. Both of her offenses are misdemeanor charges.
Erickson was contacted after deputies were dispatched for a welfare check in the 2400 block of Running Bear Road in the suspect's home area.
Deputies met with Annie M. Gabaldon, 38, residing in Holbrook, after they conducted a traffic stop on Navajo Boulevard and Florida Street in Gabaldon’s home area at 10:08 p.m. on March 19.
NCSO states the suspect was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon and failure to admit to carrying a deadly weapon.
60-year old Denver resident Armando Guillen was arrested and booked after a traffic stop on state route 260 at milepost 307 in the Heber area.
Guillen was booked into the NCSO annex for traveling at a rate of speed more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit and for doing so on a suspended license.
Elizabeth E. Hopkins, 46, of Woodland, California, was arrested for “valid and confirmed warrants while incarcerated at NCSO jail.”
The suspect’s offense list includes a probation violation (filed on January 6) and four additional charges filed on March 22.
The additional charges include “aggravated driving or actual physical control while under the influence,” endangerment, DUI, and DUI involving drugs.
The aggravated DUI charge suggests Hopkins was with someone under the age of 15 in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.
On March 22, Valaree H. Lindquist, 38, of Snowflake, was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic violence report occurring in the 9400 block of Concho Highway.
Upon arrival, deputies found a confirmed warrant for her arrest for failure to appear in the first degree. Lindquist was also booked for disorderly conduct by fighting.
Deputies were dispatched to the 8900 block of Smoke Signal Lane in White Mountain lake for a report of an assault.
While investigating, deputies met with James G. Martin, 63, from the Show Low community, and booked him for misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct by fighting.
Jonathan N. Martinez, 41, of Holbrook, was arrested and booked after a traffic stop on West Romero and Whiting Avenue, also in Holbrook.
The suspect’s log entry shows Martinez being booked for four felonies: theft by “control” of property, control of property or having reason to know that the property was stolen, altering a serial or identification number (of a vehicle), and theft of a means of transportation.
Bryan P. McCormick, 43, also of Holbrook, was arrested for unlawful flight from law enforcement in a vehicle and intent to abuse a child or vulnerable adult.
The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop conducted on Fifth Avenue and Buffalo Street just before midnight on March 21 in Holbrook. Both crimes are listed as felony offenses.
On March 25, deputies conducted a traffic stop on state route 377 at milepost 20. The driver, Evania S. Nez, 29, of Ganado, Texas, showed signs of intoxication.
A DUI investigation was conducted and resulted in Nez’s arrest. She was booked for three misdemeanor offenses relating to DUI.
On the afternoon of March 19, Jennifer D. Petitt, 43, from Show Low, was arrested and booked for a misdemeanor count of assault.
Deputies arrested the suspect after a report of domestic violence in the 8900 block of Smoke Signal Lane in White Mountain Lake.
On March 25, deputies were sent to the 2500 block of Second North Avenue in Joseph City for a report of a disorderly subject.
Reuben D. Wauneka, 28, resident of Holbrook, was arrested and booked on two misdemeanor offenses and four felonies.
The suspect’s misdemeanor offenses are listed as disorderly conduct by fighting, assault and criminal damage.
The felony offenses include escape in the second degree, aggravated assault on a restrained victim, aggravated assault on a firefighter or emergency medical technician, and destruction of or injury to a public jail.
