Navajo County Sheriff’s Office activity log for March 26 to April 1. The arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name, as they appear on the log.
Following an investigation of fraud, Charles W. Altstatt, 40, of Overgaard, was served a search warrant near the 2100 block of Wildflower in the suspect’s home community.
At 9:51 on March 28, he was booked and arrested into NCSO jail for a felony charge of misconduct involving weapons, specifically “possessing a defaced deadly weapon knowing the deadly weapon was defaced.”
Before 8:07 p.m. on March 26, William O. Burrow, 36, from Joseph City, was stopped by deputies near West End Dog Park, 1445 West Hopi Drive in Holbrook.
Deputies reported that “after drug paraphernalia was located,” William was arrested and booked for possession of drug paraphernalia, listed as a class 6 felony.
Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sage Brush Trail in Overgaard for a report of a domestic dispute just after 9 a.m. on April 1.
Erik R. Campa, 38, from that same community, was arrested for aggravated domestic violence and booked into NCSO Annex for the offense.
On March 27, deputies “made contact with” Cory A. Candelaria, 37, from Holbrook, and arrested and booked him for “valid and confirmed warrants” from various local justice courts.
Deputies reported Candeleria had seven warrants out for his arrest before he was booked into NCSO jail for said warrants.
The warrants include failure to comply with a court order (twice), shoplifting, assault, interfering with judicial proceedings, DUI, and failure to appear in the second degree.
Before 10:09 p.m. on March 28, deputies were dispatched to the 7800 block of Rocking R Ranch Trail, in the Snowflake area, to respond to an assault.
Soon after, James M. Delee, 66, residing in Snowflake, was arrested and booked into NCSO Annex for assault and disorderly conduct by fighting, both misdemeanors.
After deputies responded to a call for disorderly conduct in the 2700 block of Rebel Yell Road in Show Low, 52-year old resident Ryan S. Dunlavy was arrested and booked for assault.
Alexander M. Napier, 29, residing in Lakeside, was arrested and booked for assault on March 26.
Deputies say the offense occurred in the 3600 block of Rainbow Lake Drive in Lakeside and booked Napier into NCSO Annex for the charge.
