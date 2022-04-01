Take note: Your polling place may have changed.
And you may really need to find your polling place if the Arizona Legislature follows through on a proposal to virtually eliminate mail-in voting before the next election – with some local races in March and May, party statewide primaries in August and the general election in November.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors took the first step last week by shifting the boundaries of some precincts to comply with the new state legislative and congressional maps drawn up by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission.
The redistricting commission mostly separated the reservation communities in the north county from the White Mountains communities. Most of the non-reservation portions of the county will move from the previous state Legislative District 6 to a redrawn Legislative District 7.
That required redrawing several precincts. As a result, voters near Holbrook, Winslow and Pinetop-Lakeside may find themselves in a different precinct by the time the next vote rolls around. Some voters will shift from Black Butte to Pioneer (south of Winslow), others from Antelope to Painted Desert and some Pinetop-Lakeside voters will move from Sunrise to Woodland.
A host of proposed election law changes could make it important to figure out where your precinct polling place winds up. In 2020, about 90% of Arizona voters relied on early voting by mail. But one legislative proposal would eliminate early voting. Moreover, other proposed changes would impose harsh criminal penalties on anyone who votes in the wrong precinct.
That could pose a big problem on the Navajo and Apache reservations, where people often lack formal street addresses, often don’t know what precinct they’re in and must sometimes travel long distances to get to the widely scattered polling places.
The White Mountains will also move from Congressional District 1 to Congressional District 2, with incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) still representing the redrawn district. However, the district has picked up conservative areas of Rim Country, transforming it from a tossup district to one that leans Republican. state Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) and several other Republicans are seeking the nomination to run against O’Halleran.
The White Mountains will also move from LD 6 to LD 7, which in the process has become a safe Republican seat. Three incumbent Republican House members – Brenda Barton (R-Payson), David Cook (R-Globe) and John Fillmore (R-Apache Junction) are running for the two seats in the Republican primary. District 6 incumbent Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) and District 16 incumbent Sen. Kelly Townsend (R-Apache Junction) are both seeking that seat in the Republican primary.
The Board of Supervisors is still working on redrawing boundaries for the five seats on the county board.
