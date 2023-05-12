The state will spend $20 million to help Navajo County complete the Winslow Levee project, which will protect most of the town on the Little Colorado River from flooding.
Navajo County will provide matching funds to win the state grant.
The state money comes on top of $66 million from the federal government, which was the single biggest Arizona project in the Infrastructure Act passed during the pandemic.
The $20 million was included in the state budget Gov. Katie Hobbs signed last week.
“We are so thankful for the leadership of Governor Hobbs, who prioritized funding for our region, and Senate President Warren Peterson, who made sure the appropriation for the levee was included in the final budget,” said Navajo County Board of Supervisors Chairman Alberto Peshlakai.
The county’s representatives in the legislature helped push the measure through on a bipartisan basis.
“Senator Theresa Hatathlie and Representative David Cook worked throughout the legislative session to gain bipartisan support for the project, while Mayor Roberta Cano, the Winslow City Council and staff put in numerous hours working with our team to convey the impact of this project on the city and the county,” said Peshlakai.
Supervisor Fern Benally at the board of supervisors meeting last week said, “I was so grateful yesterday when senator Hatathlie texted me and said it’s in the budget. Thank you so much for guiding us through that as we try to get the $20 million in additional funding. I was so happy I couldn’t contain myself. I appreciate everyone’s help in keeping an eyeball on the levee.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency decertified the levees after flooding in 2008. That meant most of Winslow was in the flood zone, which cost residents an extra $15 million in flood insurance premiums.
The project will repair existing levees and add new levees to ensure that the Little Colorado River doesn’t jump its banks in a flood.
“We are grateful for their efforts on behalf of the residents of Winslow and northeastern Arizona. Reconstruction of the levee will protect thousands of Winslow residents and is key to unlocking economic growth in the region which has been effectively prohibited since FEMA levee decertification in 2008,” said Peshlakai.
The levee project will also protect one of the major east-west railroad lines in the country. The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway carries $35 billion worth of freight annually, with a double-stacked train rumbling over the bridges every 12 minutes en route to Los Angeles and Long Beach. A flood that washed out the railroad bridges would have major economic effects on the whole country.
In addition, the Interstate 40 bridges over the river carry 30,000 vehicles a day, with trucks accounting for 43% of that traffic.
Winslow Mayor Roberta Cano called the state’s action a boon for the economic growth of Winslow. “Opportunities for development that once seemed unobtainable due to the flood plain are now within reach. With this project, our community members can enjoy a bright future in Northern Arizona.”
The Army Corps of Engineers will start pre-construction, engineering and design work this summer. Navajo County has already hired its retired public works director to keep the project on track and act as the go-between between the corps and the county.
The headwaters of the Little Colorado start in the White Mountains. In the course of 356 miles, the Little Colorado drops 6,300 feet before merging with the Colorado River in the heart of the Grand Canyon. During much of the year, it’s almost dry in long stretches. But it can also produce high flows during the spring runoff and during wet monsoon months.
The highest measured flow of the Little Colorado hit 60,000 cubic feet per second in 1923 at Holbrook. In the 1800s, repeated floods on the Little Colorado finally defeated efforts by settlers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to settle in the area.
The river has repeatedly flooded Winslow in the past 120 years, again and again overwhelming miles of levees built to keep the river in its channel.
Winslow has struggled to cope with those floods and still attract economic development. Some 25% of Winslow residents are children and 10% are older than 65. At least 500 sick, infirm and nursing-home-bound residents are now living in the flood plain. In addition, as a result of the 1974 Navajo-Hopi Settlement Act, some 700 Navajos and Hopis were moved onto Winslow’s 100-year flood plain. At least 76 percent are now under-employed.
Some 1,600 buildings are now in the flood plain and suffer an average of $10 million annually in damages due to flooding, according to a Navajo County summary of flood control efforts on the Little Colorado posted online.
The county paid half of the cost of a $6 million feasibility study in 2008, but it took the pandemic and the infrastructure act to finally shake loose the funding for the project.
