The Pinedale School is saved – along with a fascinating bit of history.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week accepted a $100,000 grant from the state parks Heritage Fund Historic Preservation Program to undertake extensive repairs on the leaky roof and walls of the Pinedale School, now serving as a community center for the unincorporated, historic community.
The total project will cost $300,000 to keep leaks from destroying the schoolhouse, built between 1939 and 1941.
Phase I will cost $168,000, with $101,000 from the state and $68,000 from the county. Phase II will cost another chunk of change, ideally with additional grant money and a county match.
JWA Architects has already estimated the total cost of the project at $308,530. Phase I will focus on making the roof and walls watertight again. Phase II will focus on re-doing the stucco and resealing or replacing the windows.
The staff noted that the walls and roof have “lodt their watertightness. Without immediate assistance, these elements will continue to decay, further damaging this historic structure.”
Pinedale was established in 1879 by Latter Day Saints pioneers. Niels Petersen originally dubbed the community Percheron, hoping to breed the huge workhorses. The horse breeding didn’t work out, and the community was renamed Pinedale in 1888.
The area had sustained Native American groups for thousands of years and Apache bands raided the settlement, sometimes running off the livestock, and sometimes forcing the whole community to take refuge in Snowflake.
The community of about 500 now has both the historic schoolhouse and a nearby historic covered bridge.
The county owns the building and, as a condition of the grant, agreed to maintain it as an historic structure on the National Register of Historic Places for at least 20 years. The grant requires the county to start work within six months and start construction within 18 months.
The property includes a wood-frame schoolhouse with a multipurpose gym, two classrooms and a partial basement.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.