Pinedale school

The auditorium at Pinedale Elementary School is shown.

 National Park Service

The Pinedale School is saved – along with a fascinating bit of history.

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week accepted a $100,000 grant from the state parks Heritage Fund Historic Preservation Program to undertake extensive repairs on the leaky roof and walls of the Pinedale School, now serving as a community center for the unincorporated, historic community.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

