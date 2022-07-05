The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week adopted a $211 million budget for fiscal 2022-23, with big increases across the board and the biggest reserve fund in years.
The budget also features a small decrease in the county’s property tax rate. Homeowners might not notice, however, since most of the property taxes they pay go to schools, towns and fire districts.
The county’s budget features big increases, thanks to more than $21 million in additional federal grants designed to cushion the impact of the pandemic and much stronger than expected sales tax revenues. The increase will boost road and capital projects, provide county raises, stash cash in the reserve fund – and even provide an extra $3 million to pay down the county’s big debt to the state retirement fund for public safety personnel.
The budget includes $62 million for the general fund, which covers the operating costs of most county departments. The general fund features an almost unprecedented 13% increase – after years of tight budgets.
The separate fund that covers special districts will come to $147 million. That includes the libraries, public works, jails, flood control, public health and employee health insurance.
All told, budgeted county spending will increase by 19%.
The county will retain the fourth-lowest property tax rate in the state, with a decline from 0.851 to 0.814 per $1,000 of assessed value. The decrease in the rate will offset the increase in assessed values, so the county will break even on its property tax collections.
The county’s booming sales tax collections have jumped, despite the impact of the.
The county sales tax receipts will jump from $7.9 million in fiscal 2022 to $8.7 million in fiscal 2023 – which provides a 10% increase. That’s remarkable given the shutdowns and dislocations of the pandemic – not to mention the lingering impact of the loss of mining and power plant jobs in the region. It likely reflects a surge in tourism. Economic development officials speculate that the pandemic prompted many Valley residents to cancel big travel plans – but didn’t stop them from taking off for the high country over the weekend.
State shared sales tax distributed based on population also increased to $15.6 million – a 6% increase. That suggests that Navajo County’s economy actually did better than the state as a whole.
The federal government, however, provided the biggest revenue boost – with more than $21 million in pandemic assistance. That amounts to about 10% of total county.
The $62 million general fund covers most county operations. About 34% goes to courts and the sheriff, although the jail now has its own fund. About 13% goes to state costs and mandated services. About 24% goes to county-wide costs and administration. That leaves almost 30% of the budget in a carry-forward contingency fund. Some of that represents grant money the county will spend next year. However, it also provides a welcome cushion against a future downturn. That looks increasingly likely, given the end of the federal pandemic relief funding, the impact of high inflation and the possibility the economy will tip over into recession – given global supply chain problems, inflation and global instability.
Epidemiologists also worry the pandemic remains a threat – with new variants continually emerging and the vaccination effort stalled. Only 51% of the off-reservation population of Navajo County has been vaccinated – one of the lowest rates in the state, despite the millions lavished on the county by the federal government to contain the epidemic. At least 40,000 of the county’s 110,000 residents have been infected – and almost 1,000 have died. The off-reservation portions of the county have among the highest infection rates in the state – with a death rate double the statewide average. In the past week, 14% of the COVID tests have come back positive – an indication the virus remains widespread. In the past week, the county has reported almost 400 new cases, according to the state Department of Health Services website.
The county will also provide raises for most positions, with generally larger percentage raises at the bottom end of the pay scale. The county’s been having trouble attracting public safety workers. The county also adjusted its pay scales to take into account the increase in the state minimum wage.
The county’s trying to pay down its debt to the statewide retirement system for police officers, firefighters and elected officials. The pension fund crashed after the last recession, due to an increase in benefits and a big decline in returns on its investments. Voters eventually approved changes in formulas that provided automatic benefit increases and the offer of lifetime retirement benefits after 20 years of service, regardless of the age of the retiree. But cities and counties had to increase payments to make up for the losses – and maintain promised benefits for people already in the system. Navajo County floated a $17-million bond issue to pay down its debt to the pension fund and added money this year to pay down the debt more quickly – saving on interest payments.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
