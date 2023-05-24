The Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved three new storage facilities for RVs and other items.
The facilities in Overgaard and White Mountain Lakes on the outskirts of Show Low are just the latest in a string of RV and storage projects approved in the past year.
Mostly, the developments cater to people who live in the Valley and want to store or park their RV in the high country, making the White Mountains the jumping-off point for their next adventure.
The supervisors approved everything, but added a new condition intended to placate neighbors. In most cases, the supervisors required the new developments to build a solid fence or wall to screen the view from the street. That’s pretty standard, but Supervisor Daryl Seymore won support for an extra provision requiring a county inspection every two to five years, to make sure the fencing and the landscaping don’t deteriorate.
RV park in Overgaard
The county approved a special use permit for an RV park and storage on 4.3 acres fronting the highway in Overgaard.
The action follows on the heels of the county’s 2023 approval of an RV park on the same piece of property. But that idea didn’t pan out and the new owner of the property has a different plan, requiring a new special use permit.
The new plan comes in phases. First, applicant Logan Rogers will build 200 storage units and a one-acre RV and trailer storage facility, which can accommodate 44 RVs. With phase II, Logan would replace the RV storage lot with another 100 storage containers. He would also add a commercial center on the portion of the property fronting the highway.
Rogers said he discovered the need for a storage facility when he moved to Heber. “I couldn’t find a storage unit. There was nothing available. It would be such a beautiful facility, so people can clean out their trash and hopefully they can store it.”
Self storage facility in White Mountain Lakes
The second project involves another storage facility, this one on 1.2 acres off Bourden Lane and Silver Creek Drive, proposed by 2Guys Investments. This would involve four blocks of variously sized storage containers on gravel driveways wide enough for fire trucks throughout. The planning commission also unanimously approved the project.
Owner Joseph Holland, a Snowflake real estate attorney, said Overgaard might have plenty of storage facilities, but White Mountain Lakes has none.
He readily agreed to fence the whole place, and get reinspected in two years and then again in five, to make sure he kept up with the landscaping and fencing.
“The mess across he place is an appliance place. I don’t know how we could do any worse than that,” he said.
Supervisor Seymore said he wants to improve the street appeal of new developments, or at least hide the clutter. “It’s just one of the things I feel we could do better in Navajo County when we issue special use permits.”
“I have no fears we’ll be out of compliance, so it’s not a big concern to me,” said Holland.
Overgaard contractor’s home storage yard
Contractor Brian Kennison also won approval of his plans to build a metal storage shed in his back yard for the equipment he uses to maintain facilities in Bison Ranch.
He has an existing home off Highway 250, between the car wash and the Dollar General store. He’s been parking equipment in his yard off and on for the past 18 years, to support his work on the development. Now he wants to build a 1,200 square foot metal shed.
Planning staff said he has agreed to fence the property and maintain landscaping; nonetheless, the county got eight phone calls and emails opposing the plan to build the shed.
Kennison explained, “I’ve actually been there 18 years – or just adjacent to it, on property we rented. I’ve had a contract with Bison Ranch for 18 years as well. We’re on call 24/7, so it saves road time and everything else” to have the equipment on site.
“We recently had a neighbor directly east of us. They were upset about what they were looking at. Well, I don’t want to see clutter, either; that’s why we’re putting up the steel building. I want my equipment taken care of. That’s why we agreed to a solid fence around the entire property. Every neighbor is fine with it excluding one, who just solid his property and is not a neighbor any more.”
Two people supported the application.
Ben Meyer, one of the owners of Bison Ranch, said the storage building will “improve the looks of the area.”
Another neighbor said, “I believe having a building there will improve things. It’s been a horrible eyesore. I’m a real estate broker. It’s hard to sell homes there because of the unkempt nature of the property in its current condition.”
The Planning Commission approved Kennison’s plan on a 7-1 vote.
