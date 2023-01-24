HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week doled out nearly $500,000 in federal grants to three projects designed to help low-income residents and seniors.
The county gets the Community Development Block Grant money from the federal government. At least half of the people benefitting from the grant money have to qualify as low-to-moderate income earners.The project must also help prevent or eliminate blight or solve an urgent health hazard.
Towns, community groups and organizations submitted a host of competing projects based on the federal requirements. The county evaluated the proposals and held a series of public hearings to gather input.
The supervisors on Tuesday approved the projects based on staff recommendations.
The winning projects included:
$170,000 for a series of projects to make it safer for students to walk to school in Joseph City. The improvements will serve about 1,200 people according to the staff evaluation.
$170,000 to replace the roof of the Clay Springs Community Center, which will serve about 500 residents.
$92,000 to repair the roof of the White Mountains Community Center, which serves mostly seniors. The building in Pinetop-Lakeside near Johnson Drive and White Mountain Boulevard provides hot meals, food boxes and activities for seniors.
Two other projects were selected as “contingent” projects, in case the higher ranked projects fall through or the county gets additional grant money. Those projects include:
$134,000 to build a thrift store, fire-monitoring system, fax machine and dining room furniture for the Rim Country Senior Center in Heber-Overgaard. The facility services 8,964 seniors in the community.
$130,000 to buy a 15-passenger, wheelchair-accessible bus for the Holbrook Senior Center.
