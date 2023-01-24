Navajo County News
Image by Brett Halfpop

HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week doled out nearly $500,000 in federal grants to three projects designed to help low-income residents and seniors.

The county gets the Community Development Block Grant money from the federal government. At least half of the people benefitting from the grant money have to qualify as low-to-moderate income earners.The project must also help prevent or eliminate blight or solve an urgent health hazard.

