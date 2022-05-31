Two weeks ago the Navajo County Board of supervisors begin wrestling with the complex, politically fraught task of drawing new boundaries for the districts they represent.
The law requires the supervisors to redraw boundaries to balance the populations of the five supervisor districts in the sprawling county of 110,000 that includes the Navajo, Hopi and White Mountain Apache reservations. Currently, the largest district has 15% more residents than the smallest district – mostly because the non-reservation portions of the White Mountains have grown in population faster than the rest of the county since the last census. Legally, the gap has to remain less than 10%.
The law requires the districts to be nearly equal in population, while both protecting minority voting rights and influence and keeping together “communities of interest” – like towns and reservation communities.
A citizens committee appointed by the supervisors has been wrestling with those sometimes conflicting requirements for months, holding community meetings and poring over maps – struggling to solve the Rubic’s cube interactions of district boundaries.
“We quickly found that moving any lines around on maps was not as easy as it was going to initially appear,” said Ryan Stuart, who headed the citizens advisory committee. We had 23 community meetings and looked at various maps submitted by members of the public.”
Two weeks ago, the committee presented three proposed maps – dumping the political hot potato in the laps of supervisors when it comes to making a final decision.
One of the maps favored by the Navajo Nation would force dramatic changes in district boundaries – mostly to ensure the lines split up fewer of the areas controlled by the different chapter houses on the reservation.
“This map required significant changes and flip-flopped lines from where they are now. If you adopt that map, people are going to be wondering ‘why am I moving from one district to a completely different district?’ ” said Stuart.
A second map also involved substantial changes but split up fewer communities on the Hopi Reservation and fewer cities – like Winslow – on the edge of the reservation.
The third map made as few changes in existing boundaries as possible – while still ensuring the largest district has only 5% more residents than the smallest district.
All the maps involve trade-offs and compromises. The map favored by the Navajo Nation avoided splitting chapter houses but required splitting the cities of Winslow and Holbrook. Another map made the Hopi happy – but once again at the cost of cutting Winslow in two. Farther south, the line drawers had struggled to keep the White Mountain Apache Reservation in a single district even if it meant splitting up Pinetop/Lakeside. Stuart noted that every single effort to draw lines that balanced population requires splitting Pinetop.
One more complication – federal law designed to prevent discrimination says redistricting can’t deliberately dilute minority voting rights. One way to reduce minority voting rights is to take minority populations and scatter them across multiple districts. This could have the effect of ensuring that minority groups can never muster enough votes to elect a candidate. On the other hand, you can also draw lines to concentrate as many minority voters as possible in a single district – which could ensure the election of a minority candidate in one district. However, it could also produce a board majority that would pay little heed of issues important to minority groups. Ideally, redistricting should draw lines that ensure minority groups are fairly represented.
Currently, the board has two supervisors of the Navajo tribe elected from the north end of the county and one supervisor of the Apache tribe whose district is dominated by people living on the White Mountain Apache Reservation. Two other supervisors represent districts dominated by mostly white voters in the White Mountains, which remains the most densely populated area of the district.
Navajo County has a population of 110,000 living in 10,000 square miles. That’s about the size of Vermont – and larger than nine U.S. states. The county’s median age is 38, the per capita income $20,000 and the poverty rate 25% — one of the highest poverty rates in the state. The median home value is about $136,000. Only 16% of the residents have a college degree.
Whites account for 42% of the population and Native Americans for 53%. Hispanics account for 12%, with 2% identifying as multiracial, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Stuart said the committee favored either map 3 or map 6, rather than the map favored by the Navajo Nation.
“Map 6 takes all the ideas we heard and tries to make as many people happy as possible – although it’s not possible to make everybody happy. The map moves everything into compliance (with the Voting Rights law), but it’s a pretty radical redrawing of lines. It’s going to change some of your supervisor districts and you’ll have some communities in completely different districts. However, there are some good things.”
Map 6 would bring substantial changes. District 1 would run down the west side of the county border instead of the east side. It would leave most of Winslow in one district – except for the population of the state prison and a neighborhood south of that. It would split Holbrook. In the White Mountains, it would split Pinetop-Lakeside and squeeze the boundaries of District 4.
Overall, the map would leave two districts dominated by the Navajo Reservation, one by the White Mountain Reservation and two by the non-reservation communities of the White Mountains, mirroring the current makeup of the board.
In districts 1 and 2, the population would remain more than 74% Native American. District 3 would be 79% white and District 4 would be 87% white. District 5 would be 41% white and 52% Native American, reflecting the presence of both the White Mountain Apache Reservation and a big chunk of Pinetop in the district.
The supervisors studied the maps intently, but remained non-committal. They can accept the recommendations of the committee – or start over and draw their own maps.
“I want to spend more time digging into these,” said Supervisor Jason Whiting. “I know there’s been a lot of time on our behalf in trying to come up with a different solution. If I’m a betting man, I’d say people will actually come out now and have a lot more to say. We appreciate you guys. Obviously, you tried to be respectful – we appreciate your leadership.”
Supervisor Fern Benally said, “we appreciate these maps today. Thank you very much for working on this.”
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
