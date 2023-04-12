The Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously turned down plans for a 10-bed drug and alcohol rehab center next to a K-12 charter school in Linden.
Sunrise Health and Recovery wanted to build a locked, residential treatment facility for people attempting to recover from drug or alcohol addiction. The company planned to convert an out-of-business assisted-living facility for seniors. The facility would have had a maximum of 10 patients in treatment for one to three months supervised by 13 staff members.
However, the facility on the outskirts of Show Low south of Highway 260 would have been located across the street from Sequoia Village School, a K-12 charter school with about 150 students.
The Sunrise property covers five acres, surrounded mostly by vacant land or low-density residential development.
Ironically enough, earlier in the meeting the board declared April Public Health Awareness Week and also begin making plans to spend millions expected from a national settlement involving drug companies and pharmacies that pushed the use of opiate painkillers. This led to an explosion in drug overdose deaths — including a 30% jump last year alone. Navajo County has a relatively high drug overdose rate and among the worst problems with alcohol abuse in the state. However, like most rural counties, it has a shortage of treatment options. Assorted studies suggest two-thirds of the people in Navajo County jails have a substance-abuse disorder.
The county planning commission had unanimously recommended the supervisors reject the application for the special use permit, and the supervisors heeded that advice.
The director of the proposed facility appealed to the supervisors to approve the facility.
“We have an epidemic of substance abuse. People are dying from it,” he said. “The students need education; we can’t protect them by not educating them. I think it’s important that we work together rather than working against each other. No matter where the location is, you’re going to have similar neighborhood issues. We are trying to do a noble cause. Allow us to help the community and people who are suffering with this.”
However, school officials and parents urged the supervisors to find another place for such a facility.
Sequoia Village School principal Beth Kulish said the small school lost enrollment in the pandemic. “We’re tasked with trying to get our numbers back up. I am concerned if this permit is approved, it’ll be harder for us to keep our doors open. If you could, please help us in allowing our families to have peace of mind so we can provide a safe and supportive environment for the use of our community.”
One parent, Lawrence Misner, underscored that point. “I will definitely be pulling my children out if this comes in across the street, and 30 or 50 other parents have said the same. There are plenty of other properties in town selling a building in a better location. I did 10 minutes of research and found four or five other buildings.”
Former State Senator Sylvia Allen also urged the supervisors to reject the application. “Our schools are doing a remarkable job, but security is stressful and expenses are rising. This will increase liability for EdKey (the charter school owner). It means they have to be responsible for increased security. Do they need a school resource officer? Fencing? Cameras? That means they need more money in their budget to meet this liability issue.”
Jessica Jarvis said she understands the need for such facilities, but predicted it would traumatize students. She teaches at the school and has two children there. Her husband was an addict who went through residential treatment, but ultimately overdosed in a hotel room. “As a victim as well as a teacher, I don’t think this is the best location. We have high school students who are subject to these temptations as well. To have these temptations right across the street does not make for a good learning environment.”
Jerry Lewis, an EdKey executive, said, “It comes down to safety, trust, equity and location. We wholeheartedly support addiction programs. I come from an addictive family. My father was a drug counselor. We need these facilities, badly. However, we don’t need them across the street from schools. Sunrise has been either naive or grossly deceptive in seeking to open a facility in a residential neighborhood. Only when the (White Mountain) Independent published its story was anyone aware of their intent.”
However, another Sunrise executive said, “We want to help this community by providing good, wholesome, well-thought-out care. We will only hire individuals who are passionate about this issue and have a track record of compassionate care. Our patients have a disease that needs treatment. We will provide that treatment in a caring environment for individuals who want that help. To be honest, people with substance abuse disorders are already in the area. They are parents. They are grandparents. They are students. We want to return healed people to the community.”
Eugene Gonzales, another Sunrise executive, said the facility will be fenced with locked doors, and people won’t simply leave and wander around the neighborhood. “There’s not going to be anybody coming and going. Addicts are not dangerous, bad people. Some of their behaviors are bad. I’ve been doing this for 31 years. The stigma is that addicts are bad people. Addicts are people that have a substance use dependency. People have lost their way and made the wrong decision. That’s our goal — they achieve long-sustained sobriety.”
However, the supervisors were unimpressed.
Supervisor Daryl Seymore, whose district includes the neighborhood, said Sunrise had abused the process. The facility announced plans to open without seeking a special use permit, apparently on the assumption that the permit for the nursing home was all they needed. Once the county demanded the facility apply for a permit, the owners delayed in contacting neighbors and working out agreements with the school.
“It irks me a bit,” said Seymore. “It comes down to honesty versus deception.”
For instance, the applicants noted that the ChangePoint psychiatric facility is next door to the much larger Blue Ridge Elementary School, and has operated without any problems. But Seymore noted that the buffer between he school and the facility is 1,000 feet, much more than in the case of Sequoia School. Seymore noted that another treatment facility is operating now in a converted hotel in Show Low, but that’s in a commercial zone.
“So there’s always a place for these facilities to exist,” said Seymore.
He said the applicants had repeatedly delayed hearings, thanks largely to the wet winter. However, although they’d been working on the project for months, he said they’d only formally sent out notices to all the nearby property owners a few weeks before the board of supervisors meeting. He criticized the applicants for not meeting with school officials, although the applicants had earlier explained that the school officials refused to meet with them.
“So I have a hard time with the idea that they’re going to follow the letter of the law,” said Seymore. “How do we save the lives of people with an opiate addiction? How do we prevent one of them from falling victim to drug use? That’s where we have to stand as the board of supervisors: how do we look at the health and welfare of our community? In this case, I don’t think this would be in the best interests of the community.”
Supervisor Jason Whiting agreed. “I think it’s too simple to label people as good or bad. We all have good and bad in us. We all have our struggles, and things we do well. I see what you’re saying (about treatment) and I applaud trying to go and fix some things. That being said, there are a number of things that are a concern, principally the location.”
Supervisor Dawanfe Whitesinger added, “I understand the complexity of this. I understand the need for services. We are all privy to the information about how drug abuse and substance abuse is damaging to our families and to our children. It’s very difficult to put it right across the street from a school. We would not allow a liquor store, or other establishments. So I concur with my colleagues.”
Supervisor Fern Benally noted that he had worked as a registered nurse. “I agree such facilities are necessary. I disagree that it is near a school … I would not let them be near that behavioral health place.”
