This image from a report by the Navajo County Board of Supervisors shows where the Sunrise Health and Recovery facility would have been located. Sequoia Village School is immediately to the northwest of the site.

 Navajo County Board of Supervisors

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously turned down plans for a 10-bed drug and alcohol rehab center next to a K-12 charter school in Linden.

Sunrise Health and Recovery wanted to build a locked, residential treatment facility for people attempting to recover from drug or alcohol addiction. The company planned to convert an out-of-business assisted-living facility for seniors. The facility would have had a maximum of 10 patients in treatment for one to three months supervised by 13 staff members.

