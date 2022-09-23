When does a parcel of land valued at close to $1 million become worth only $200,000?
Sometimes when cows are munching on the grass.
Just ask the tax man and the Navajo County Board of Supervisors. Last week, the tax man won the argument.
The Edwards Revocable Trust recently paid about $1 million to buy a fenced, 53-acre parcel in the Show Low area that was previously used as a part-time cow pasture.
The Navajo County assessor visited the land but found there were no cows on the property and concluded that for tax purposes the property is now worth a million bucks.
The property owner protested and suggested the land should still get the agricultural use value it enjoyed previously. That would have sent the assessed value plunging to more like $220,000.
The owner made a determined effort to win over the supervisors, explaining he has a contract with the venerable Timberline Land & Cattle Company to use the 53 acres as supplemental pasture land.
The owner’s representative, Nathan Conley, explained that Chandler-based Timberline Cattle Company has a registered brand going all the way back to Arizona’s frontier days.
The property near Highway 260 at Smith Ranch Road has a dirt-water retention basin for the cattle and the lease agreement leaves it up to Timberline to use the pasture whenever required, so it’s not always occupied.
“This property has had its agricultural designation for many, many years,” said Conley. “The dwelling onsite is an old, dilapidated residence previously used by the fire department to do some fire training. It’s not a habitable home. Timberline will be moving cattle onto the property in October or November. Just because they weren’t there when the county inspected doesn’t mean they won’t be there.”
Conley said the owner would have had cattle on property sooner, but the county assessor’s office wouldn’t give the new owners the name of the rancher who had previously grazed livestock on the parcel.
But the new landowner didn’t get much sympathy from the supervisors.
“It was sold for $1 million,” said Supervisor Daryl Seymore. “So that’s the value on the land, not the building. You can make it right as you use the property going forward. But until we have more physical evidence of how you’re using it I think it’s just that we value it” based on the sale price.
“This parcel has such a long history of use,” argued Conley. “Just because we switch ranchers and it doesn’t have cattle out there for six months would not take the use beyond the two years in the statute.”
No sale.
The supervisors voted unanimously to deny the appeal of the assessor’s ruling.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com.
