About 2.37% of you rascals haven’t paid your property taxes.
That does not sound like much but it amounts to a $2.2-million shortfall for the agencies that depend heavily on income from property taxes.
That’s one of the tidbits that emerged from Navajo County Treasurer Kari Lopez’s report to the Board of Supervisors this week.
Property owners as of June owed the county $92 million in property taxes. The county collects the taxes and then distributes the money to a long list of agencies – including schools, fire districts and others.
“We’re still collecting,” said Lopez. “We collected quite a bit in July.”
Yeah. Well. You know what they say about death and taxes.
“We were a little higher in delinquencies this year compared to last year,” she added. She credited the federal pandemic relief checks, which helped some folks dig out of their property tax holes. “We did notice that when people were getting all this money rolling in – people were trying to catch up. Last year we were at 1.999% (delinquencies). This year we’re at 3.1%.”
Fortunately, the federal money also came rolling into Navajo County’s coffers. The county bolstered its reserves – and invested more money. The county’s general fund operating budget for the current fiscal jumped to about $62 million – up about 11%. The total budget came to $211 million – but that includes all kinds of special districts and funds the county manages.
“We made about $2 million in interest income – on $186 million in savings,” said Lopez.
See, it just about makes up for all those property tax defaulters.
Mind you — that’s not all mad money in the bank. Tax money flows in at certain times — and then flows out again. But overall, the county has a bigger financial cushion at the moment than it’s had since the days of layoffs, hiring freezes and budget hacking occasioned by the housing bubble recession more than a decade ago.
The county has about $108 million sitting in short-term investments and another $245 million in government securities – for a total investment fund of $350 million.
Mostly, those government securities are yielding about 1.1% interest – better than nothing, but not much.
“Our No. 1 concern is the safety of the investment; No. 2 is liquidity,” Lopez said.
Rate of return comes somewhere after Nos. 1 and 2.
Still, inflation has an itty bitty bright side – the county’s rate of return on all those government securities is rising with the interest rates.
“Already in July and on into August we’re getting better rates of return,” said Lopez.
And hey – the inflation rate actually came down in July – hitting 8.5% for the 12 months ending in July. That’s down from 9.1% for the 12-month period ending in June, with the decline driven largely by dropping gas prices.
All very encouraging unless, of course, you can’t afford to pay your property taxes.
