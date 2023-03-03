Wanna split a lot? Maybe move your 20-year-old mobile home someplace quiet? Well, not so fast; better check the new rules.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week approved an overhaul of two ordinances, one involving lot splits and another involving mobile homes. Both mark another move away from the county’s anything-goes rural heritage, in the land where the Hashknife cowboys once rode.
The new mobile home ordinance puts restrictions on moving mobile homes more than 20 years old, in accordance with the Arizona Department of Housing and Urban Development’s regulations.
The old ordinance required mobile home owner to get their unit inspected and upgraded to meet HUD-established safety standards on any mobile home manufactured before 1976.
The new ordinance adopts a rolling 20-year standard.
“The gap in coverage provides for unsafe homes to remain unsafe, whereas updating the requirement to a rolling 20-year basis would provide for an opportunity to ensure that the mobile homes to be relocated are safe and habitable by modern standards,” according to the staff report.
But that also has the potential to eliminate some of the county’s dwindling stock of affordable housing.
Gila County got a lesson in the law of unintended consequences recently when two mobile home parks were bought and upgraded. The mobile homes parks in Star Valley were old and had a lot of units more than 20 years old. They also offered some of the most affordable housing units in the region. The new owners upgraded the park, looking to attract more vacationing second-home owners from Phoenix. So they evicted people in the older units. Many found they couldn’t move the units to another park due to the restrictions on older units.
The Navajo County staff report noted that the federal Housing and Urban Development department does maintain a fund to help low-income people upgrade the older mobile homes. However, the grants max out at $1,500 – which often isn’t enough money to make the upgrades and move the unit.
The board unanimously approved the recommendation.
Next came a crackdown on lot splits.
This problem also dates back to the wild west days of lot splits, with few restrictions on taking a big piece of property, chopping it up and selling off the pieces.
Sometimes, this resulted in creating lots that didn’t have access to usable roads.
“Throughout Navajo County there are several old subdivisions that were platted before 1969 with CC&R’s stating subdivision is allowed if zoning is met,” said the staff report. Zoning ordinances generally control how many lots you can have per acre, but don’t get into the fine print.
“This practice was common and very easy to do just by recording the split with the County Recorder’s Office,” the report added.
The county changed the process for splitting existing parcels in 2018, which produced some problems.
“There were complaints by property owners that it had been done by their neighbors in the past, or there were already so many splits in the subdivision or they bought their property with the intention of splitting,” continued the report.
So the county set up a task force to figure out how to solve the problem. The task force recommended grandfathering in lots plated before 1973, providing they’re at least one acre and have at least 100 feet of frontage on a public or private road accepted by the county in a legally recorded subdivision.
Ideally, this will result in fewer problems due to lot splits. In practice, the new rules could sow as much confusion as they hope to resolve. All these rules would likely have the old Hash Knife outfit shaking their heads, but I guess it beats a range war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.