Old trailer home
Hard as they are to move now, a new Navajo County ordinance has made it even harder to move a mobile home that’s more than 20 years old.

 Mariel Carr/Wikimedia commons

Wanna split a lot? Maybe move your 20-year-old mobile home someplace quiet? Well, not so fast; better check the new rules.

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week approved an overhaul of two ordinances, one involving lot splits and another involving mobile homes. Both mark another move away from the county’s anything-goes rural heritage, in the land where the Hashknife cowboys once rode.

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

