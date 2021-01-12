HOLBROOK — The Board of Supervisors will be considering a long-term debt proposal in Navajo County.
The long-term debt will be used to refinance all or a portion of the payments due pursuant to a Second Purchase Agreement, dated as of August 1, 2012, between the County and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and a Third Purchase Agreement, dated as of August 1, 2013, between the County and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., the proceeds of each of which financed and refinanced the costs of certain capital projects in and for the County.
The total estimated financing cost will be $11,885,777.78, consisting of an estimated principal amount of not to exceed $9.95 million and total estimated interest of $1,935,777.78.
The public hearing is scheduled to take place during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 9 a.m. The Supervisors will hear this item as part of a public hearing during the regularly scheduled meeting via Zoom (Zoom information below).
The Board of Supervisors will receive oral comments at the hearing and will receive written comments at any time before adopting the resolution of intention with respect to the Agreement which will be considered no earlier than February 10, 2021 (the “Resolution”). Due to COVID restrictions, they currently are hosting Board of Supervisors meetings via Zoom.
All Zoom information can be found on their website at www.navajocountyaz.gov or email Melissa Buckley at melissa.buckley@navajocountyaz.gov for any information.
The Board of Supervisors’ mailing address is Navajo County Board of Supervisors, c/o Melissa Buckley, Clerk of the Board, P.O. Box 668, Holbrook, Arizona 86025.
You may submit written comments to the Clerk of the Board at melissa.buckley@navajocountyaz.gov
