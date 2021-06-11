The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously resolved to protect “the inalienable and individual right of the people to keep and bear arms.”
The resolution says the county and the Sheriff’s Department will not use “any personnel or financial resources to enforce, administer or cooperate with any act, law, treaty, order, rule or regulation of the United States Government that is inconsistent with any law of this State regarding the regulations of firearms.”
The resolution cites the state’s recent passage of House Bill 2111, which prohibits police and sheriff’s personnel from enforcing federal gun laws deemed to violate the Second Amendment. Local police would presumably still have to enforce state laws concerning firearms.
The resolution effectively adds Navajo County to the growing list of Second Amendment sanctuary counties and cities, resolved to pick and chose which federal laws concerning gun ownership to enforce.
Amid a string of mass shootings and rising homicide rates, the Biden administration has appealed to Congress to enact a series of new gun control measures. Proposed measures include:
• Requiring background checks for people who buy guns at gun shows
• Including “boyfriends” in the group of people who can lose their right to own a gun if convicted of stalking
• Banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines
• Repealing gun manufacturers immunity from liability in certain circumstances
• Investing in community violence interventions
• Expanding “red-flag” laws, which would make it possible for police to temporarily confiscate the guns of someone who poses a danger to themselves or others pending a full court hearing
• Requiring serial numbers on parts now often assembled into unregistered “ghost guns”
• Limiting sales of things like high-capacity magazines and stabilizing braces that effective turn a pistol into a short-barreled rifle
• Issuing an annual reporting on efforts to limit gun trafficking
Gun violence killed 20,000 people in the US last year, and firearms were used in another 25,000 suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Another 40,000 people were injured with guns.
The US set a record for guns used in shooting deaths in 2020, with a 3,600 increase from the previously record-high tally in 2017. The toll runs to an average of 100 deaths per day.
In 2020, Americans bought 23 million guns — a 64% increase over 2019, according to a report published in the Washington Post.
Arizona has among the most wide-open gun laws in the nation, including not requiring a permit to carry a concealed firearm. The state has no restrictions on the sale of assault rifles or large-capacity magazines. The state’s “stand your ground” law does not require someone with a gun to retreat before resorting to lethal force on their property. People convicted of felonies and domestic violence can lose their right to own or carry a firearm and businesses and government
The Legislature this year considered a number of bills to further liberalize gun laws in the state. Sen. Wendy Rogers, who represents the White Mountains, introduced SB 1382 to add gun stores to the list of essential businesses, which could not be closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The bill passed, according to Legiscan.
HB 2827 would prohibit any discrimination by government or financial institutions against a firearms business, which was sponsored by both Rogers and Rep. Walter Blackman, R-Show Low. It made it through several committees but didn’t get a floor vote according to Legiscan.
HB 2449 would tighten control on the sale and distribution of firearms, restricting private party sales. It died in committee.
HB 2450 would require pediatric and medical workers to provide parents or guardians with gun safety measures in the home. The 2020 Child Fatality Review says that 36 children died in the state as a result of firearm deaths — mostly when they got hold of loaded guns that weren’t locked up. It died in committee.
