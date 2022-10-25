Navajo County has approved a contract with Pet Allies Inc. to care for stray dogs and cats, an arrangement that will save the county a bundle of money.
The county will pay a flat $1,200 per month ($14,400 annually) for any animals that county animal control officers take to the no-kill shelter in Show Low.
“It’s a flat-fee contract that gives the county a consistent monthly rate that is easy to administer and budget,” Assistant County Manager Bryan Layton said.
The Pet Allies contract replaces the current arrangement with the Human Society of the White Mountains that includes charges for quarantines, law enforcement holds and other fee-for-service add-ons. The current annual cost of the contract is $25,000, Layton said.
Renewing the contract would have cost $32,000 annually, he added.
The Show Low Pet Allies shelter places 97% of the animals it cares for in new homes, which qualifies it as a no-kill shelter. The organization also operates a low-cost pay and neuter clinic. It relies heavily on donations.
The shelter currently finds homes for about 500 animals a year, according to its website.
County Animal Control gets about 1,300 calls per year, which works out to over 108 per month. The three animal control officers cover about 3,200 square miles — the non-reservation portion of the 10,000-square mile county.
“We are overwhelmed by the number of strays we have in Navajo County,” said Rhonda Krouse, the county’s code enforcement division manager. “This contract will build a better relationship. It’s such a welcoming environment. You can feel the warmth and sincerity of the staff who work there. I try not to even go in because I’ll want to take them all home,”
The contract will guarantee at least two kennels for the animals brought in by the county and will also cover hold and quarantine needs.
