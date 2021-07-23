Gotta love that gas tax cash.
How else could Navajo County splurge on three dump trucks with a $850,000 sticker price?
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase without blinking on Tuesday, with the cost covered by the state-shared tax on gasoline.
The 10-wheel dump trucks come complete with a snow plow and cinder spreaders, to maintain the county’s vast network of roads – many of them dirt. The county maintains more than 700 miles of roads in a rural county that covers some 10,000 square miles.
If Navajo County were a state – it would rank as the 42nd largest – ahead of Maryland, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New Jersey. Much of the county’s part of the Navajo and White Mountain Apache reservations, but the county also has maintenance agreements to help maintain roads on the reservations.
Public Works Director John Osgood told the supervisors that the three dump trucks will replace vehicles that have been on the job for 20 to 30 years and have each accumulated more than 200,000 miles. The aging dump trucks in the current fleet spend so much time in the shop that it complicates street maintenance operations and chews up a lot of county mechanics’ time.
“They are requiring levels of maintenance, downtime and costs that are detrimental to fleet and road maintenance operations,” wrote Osgood.
The county will take advantage of a state-shared purchasing contract to get a good price on the new dump trucks, critical to coping with snow on roads in the winter – as well as ongoing maintenance and repair or roads.
However, it’ll take 8-10 months to get the new trucks once the county places its order.
Fortunately, the county’s flush this year – thanks to a stronger than expected economy and millions in federal grants intended to help local governments weather the pandemic.
Arizona drivers pay 19 cents in state taxes for each gallon they buy, which is earmarked mostly for state road construction and maintenance. A share of the money goes to local jurisdictions for road projects. Arizona’s tax is currently the fifth lowest nationally. California has the nation’s highest gas tax – about 61 cents per gallon.
