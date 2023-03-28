The Navajo County Board of Supervisors played Solomon Tuesday, offering to split the metaphorical baby between county staff recommendations and concerns raised by a consultant for broadband tower builders.
The Board unanimously adopted a new ordinance to govern construction of the profusion of communications towers in both residential and industrial and rural areas.
And we’re likely to see a lot more cell towers in the years to come.
That’s because later in the Tuesday meeting, County Manager Glenn Kephardt confirmed that the county has received final approval of a $10-million federal grant to build a high-capacity broad band connection to the main regional trunk line at I-40. This is part of a $20 million project to bring the trunk line to Heber and Show Low. This could dramatically increase Internet speeds throughout the county, a boon to both homeowners and economic development. However, it also means Internet providers who connect to that trunk line will have to get the high-speed signal out to the county’s sprawling rural areas, which could mean a lot more cell towers in our future.
The new ordinance codified the case-by-case approach the county has been following, setting basic requirements for putting up 80-foot-tall radio, cell phone and broadband towers in residential areas, and 199-foot-tall towers in other, non-residential zoning areas.
The debate before the supervisors focused on two recommendations made by county planning staff and unanimously supported by the county planning commission.
The first debate centered on the maximum height for the towers. The county planning staff recommended a limit of 80 feet in residential areas and 199 feet in all other areas.
The second disagreement had to do with the setback from the property line. In residential areas, the staff recommended a setback of two feet for every one foot of height on the tower. That means an 80-foot-tall towers would net a 16-foot setback on all sides. However, in non-residential areas staff recommended a setback of just one foot for each foot of height. That means a 199-foot tower would need just 199 feet of setback from the property line on all sides.
However, Phoenix-based broadband consultant Reg Destree asked the board to consider two changes in the staff’s recommendation.
First, he suggested allowing a maximum height of 99 feet in residential areas. This would increase the reach of the signal. It would also make it much more likely several companies would share the same tower, reducing the overall effect of the proliferation of towers now that the internet has become a near-necessity for residents and businesses alike. In rural areas like Navajo County, that often means tall broadcast towers to boost the signal to remote areas.
“A 99-foot limit promotes colocation,” he said of the trend to have multiple companies use a single tower.
More importantly, he said, the setback in residential areas would seriously limit the choice of locations. Requiring a 160-foot setback on all sides of a tower would require a 2.35-acre parcel to harbor a single tower.
“That eliminates a lot of options, especially in platted subdivisions. Most of the time, you’re not going to have a parcel large enough to accommodate an 80-foot structure and you’ll have a problem getting a signal into any area,” said Destree.
Instead, he recommended the ordinance allow a smaller setback if the developer submitted a letter from an engineering firm demonstrating that the tower would not pose a danger to any adjacent property in the event it toppled.
He noted that other counties allow both taller towers in residential areas, and smaller setbacks with an engineering letter.
Supervisor Daryl Seymore questioned the planning staff on those two key restrictions.
“I would like staff to look at that, to see if it would be OK to approve that engineering letter as an option. Also, I like the comment about going up to 99 feet (in a residential area). Also, do we have anything that would require those towers to be camouflaged,” like being disguised as a pine tree.
Planner Cody Cooper said the county would strongly encourage designs that make the towers less of an eyesore, but wouldn’t require it as a condition in all cases.
He noted that the tower height limit and the generous setback in residential areas was intended to limit the visual effect on neighborhoods, not just as a safety measure.
“For residents, we’re trying to make something that’s reasonable, something neighbors would feel comfortable with,” said Cooper. “But you’re totally able to amend those provisions if you wish to do so.”
“You have a delicate balance here,” said Supervisor Jason Whiting. “On on side, you have residents who want to be sure they have towers that work in a community. But we also have residents who don’t have service. I’m confident the staff has taken that into consideration. You feel it would accommodate the residential area to be at that height?”
“Based on what we’ve reviewed up to this point, yes,” said Cooper. “We wouldn’t be the only ones in the state with an 80-foot limit. But we understand if the board wanted to amend it.”
“If we have an engineer’s letter (on safety factors if the tower falls), why wouldn’t that be enough? Why do we need another hearing?” seeking an exemption from the setback limit, asked Whiting.
“We’re really looking at potential conflicting uses in residential areas,” said Cooper. “That provision might not be necessary for safety. That’s really coming back to a larger buffer zone for conflicting uses.”
Seymore eventually moved to approve the proposed ordinance with only one change. He left the height limit at 80 feet in residential zones, but would allow a smaller setback with an engineer’s letter attesting to the safety of the fall zone, contingent on board of supervisors’ approval.
The board unanimously approved the new ordinance, with Seymore’s revision.
