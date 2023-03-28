The Navajo County Board of Supervisors played Solomon Tuesday, offering to split the metaphorical baby between county staff recommendations and concerns raised by a consultant for broadband tower builders.

The Board unanimously adopted a new ordinance to govern construction of the profusion of communications towers in both residential and industrial and rural areas.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Peter Aleshire

