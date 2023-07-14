Mario Atencio, vice president of the Torreon/Starlake Chapter of the Navajo Nation, told House members that a federal prohibition on mining and drilling in a 10-mile area around Chaco Canyon is needed to protect the site and to protect nearby residents.
Rep. Eli Crane, R-Oro Valley, sponsored the bill that would rescind an Interior Department ban on mining or drilling within 10 miles of the Chaco Canyon National Historic Park, a decision he said is opposed by most local residents.
Mario Atencio, vice president of the Torreon/Starlake Chapter of the Navajo Nation, told House members that a federal prohibition on mining and drilling in a 10-mile area around Chaco Canyon is needed to protect the site and to protect nearby residents.
Liam Coates/Cronkite News
Rep. Eli Crane, R-Oro Valley, sponsored the bill that would rescind an Interior Department ban on mining or drilling within 10 miles of the Chaco Canyon National Historic Park, a decision he said is opposed by most local residents.
WASHINGTON – A new 20-year moratorium on drilling and mining within 10 miles of the Chaco Canyon tramples on tribal sovereignty and denies Navajo badly needed royalty payments, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren told lawmakers Thursday.
“The Navajo Nation government is in the best position to know what is best for the Navajo people,” Nygren said. “We have proven over hundreds of years that our nation and the Navajo people are good stewards of land and cultural resources, including Chaco Canyon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.