NAVAJO & APACHE COUNTIES — Numbers continued to climb this week as COVID-19 spreads across the area. A total of 54 cases were reported Thursday morning in areas outside of the Navajo Nation Reservation with a total of 37 cases in the Winslow area, as reported by the Little Colorado Medical Center. Other cases have been reported in the Snowflake-Taylor area, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside and Whiteriver.
The case count for Wednesday showed a jump of eight cases in the last 24 hours. Summit Healthcare reported today that they have seen a total of four cases, at their facility.
There are a total of 286 cases in Navajo County, according to The Arizona Department of Health Services, and 52 cases in Apache County, as of today. There were no known cases outside of the Navajo Nation Reservation in Apache County as of this morning.
Navajo County recently began providing off-reservation case counts on the county’s Facebook page.
Navajo Nation works to stem the spread
The Navajo Nation has instituted a weekend-long curfew in order to slow the skyrocketing number of cases across the reservation, which includes portions of three Arizona counties as well as portions of western New Mexico and southern Utah. On late Wednesday, the Navajo Nation Health Department was reporting a total of 488 cases across all areas of the reservation, up 62 cases since Tuesday. However, the greatest number of cases on the reservation is occurring in Navajo County.
The curfew requires people to stay home entirely from 8 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Monday.
“Per capita, our numbers are very alarming. The only way we’re going to beat COVID-19 is by practicing T’áá hwó’ ajít’éego, self-determination. The teachings of our Navajo elders still help and guide us to this day … With the 57-hour weekend curfew coming up, we are hopeful that we’ll begin to see a steady decrease in the number of positive cases, but it will only work if we make it work by staying home as much as possible,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on his Facebook page.
White Mountain Apache Tribe enacts strict measures
With 8 cases reported so far, the White Mountain Apache Tribe took steps to further restrict tribal members to slow the spread. The measures, announced in a press release late Wednesday night, include a stay-at-home order, an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, all stores on the reservation must close at 7 p.m., and closure of the Sunrise liquor store.
Additionally, tribal members must wear face masks when out in public and stores must enforce social distancing and limit the number of people allowed inside.
No non residents of the tribe are permitted to visit the reservation at this time.
Individuals found in violation risk a $1,000 fine and loss of tribal membership privileges.
“These additional measures were not made hastily, but rather through dialogue with each Tribal Council member. In light of the extraordinary threat posed by COVID-19, the Tribal Council implemented more aggressive measure to protect tribal members and our community,” said Tribal Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood in the press release.
Statewide, the coronavirus has claimed 89 lives so far.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects that April 23 will be the peak week for deaths in Arizona, with as many as 24 deaths per day. The Institute’s modeling has been cited in White House press briefings.
The projections are not precise, but are used by government and hospital staff to try to prepare for surges of patients.
In Apache County, health officials said there are still no known cases outside of the Navajo Nation reservation, with 34 cases reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services in that county.
