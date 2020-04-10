NAVAJO COUNTY – Though the quote is anonymous, there are many who use it: “One song can change a moment, one idea can change a world, one step can start a journey, but a PRAYER can change the impossible.”
Today Navajo County citizens have been asked to participate in a day of prayer and fasting in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Navajo County’s reach includes the Navajo Nation, the White Mountain Apache Tribe, the City of Holbrook, the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, the City of Show Low, the Town of Snowflake, the Town of Taylor and the City of Winslow. Each of the leaders that make up Navajo County have been meeting on a regular basis discussing how to collectively deal with the COVID-19 crisis in an effort to protect their citizens.
A letter went out to each of the leaders of the foregoing towns, municipalities and reservations on April 6 under the signature of Board of Supervisors Chairman Jason Whiting. The letter asked each leader to urge their citizens to come together in prayer and fasting on Friday, April 10 “to seek the inspiration needed in the coming days,” lifting “our voices in unity for modern day miracles as we search for solutions for the safety and protection of everyone.”
Though not everyone in Navajo County is of the same faith or beliefs, Whiting says the subject of prayer has been a conversation among many to further unite our communities in a time of crisis as solutions are sought.
“It was a joint feeling by the leaders around the area that we need to unite working together to lean on a higher power for a solution,” said Whiting. “When Supervisor (Dawnafe) Whitesinger called for a day of prayer for the Rawlings family, it was well received by citizens and leaders positively uniting the communities, and the thought that we should do something similar now made a lot of sense.”
One of the most memorable times of turning to prayer – at least to those who lived through the 2002 Rodeo-Chediski Fire was recounted by Gene Kelly, the new Show Low mayor when that fire erupted. Kelly has recounted many times that divine intervention took place because of prayer. The fire came within one quarter of a mile of the city limits of Show Low and Kelly was reported to have said in a June 17, 2012 interview with the Arizona Republic, “The Lord, in his wisdom and for whatever reason — not because of our righteousness — decided to spare the White Mountains.”
For the last seven years community members have also embraced the Community Fast of Compassion on the Mountain, giving up one meal or more and donating the money they would normally spend on a meal to help feed those in need.
The week of April 5 began what is known to Christians as Holy Week and will culminate with Easter Sunday. Friday, April 10, the day requested for prayer and fasting is also Good Friday; it is also a day in the middle of Jewish Passover (April 8 – 16). Prayer and fasting are practiced by many faiths and cultures around the world.
One such passage of scripture on fasting comes from Joel 1:14. “Sanctify ye a fast, call a solemn assembly, gather the elders (and) all the inhabitants of the land (into) the house of the Lord your God, and cry unto the Lord...”
Pinetop-Lakeside’s Town Manager Keith Johnson also shared words of inspiration regarding prayer and leadership in his April 8 message to town citizens.
“In my office, I have a picture of George Washington kneeling in prayer at Valley Forge. I look at that picture often and am reminded of the miracles that have occurred in the history of this great country when our nation’s leaders have fallen on their knees and sought blessings from their God. I believe that over time our prayers will be answered as we unitedly exercise our faith. This will help us to become an even stronger community as we look beyond our own needs and focus on helping and strengthening everyone around us.”
