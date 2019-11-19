NAVAJO COUNTY — At the beginning of their ongoing dispute with Show Low EMS, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (TMFMD) was doing business as Lakeside Fire District with a state-issued Certificate of Necessity (CON). That’s what the Arizona Department of Health Services (AHDS) calls the permit that it requires a company to have in order to operate that kind of service. The typical CON specifies a particular geographic service area. The permit was set to expire in November, 2018.
Timber Mesa not only wanted to continue doing business, but also wanted to expand its service area. Problem was, the area it wanted to expand into overlapped the area that was being served by Show Low EMS, the name that Arrowhead Mobile Healthcare, Inc. does business as (In spring 2018, the private company changed their name to Arrowhead Fire and Medical Authority).
Rightfully sensing a threat to its business, Arrowhead “intervened” in Timber Mesa’s application process and opposed it. When that happens, the dispute goes to an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) who makes a recommendation to the ADHS director to either approve or reject the application.
The ALJ in this case, one Thomas Shedden, recommended to the director of ADHS not to allow Timber’s expanded CON. Thomas Shedden made over 400 findings of fact in conclusions of law, all of which supported Show Low EMS.
The director received the ALJ’s recommendation in May, 2018 but in June, concluded the ALJ was “not legally correct” and rejected his recommendation. The director approved Timber Mesa’s application to expand. Not only did the director approve the application, but she enlarged the territory in which Timber Mesa can operate. It’s a bigger area than Timber Mesa had originally applied for, making for a total service of 167 square miles.
“Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District believes that the AzDHS Director, Dr. Cara Christ, made the correct decision to grant the District an expanded CON and that she had the necessary authority to render that decision,” says TMFMD Chief Bryan Savage. “We trust that Dr. Christ has the very best interests of all Arizona communities in mind when she makes a determination about regulating ambulance operations.”
Arrowhead disagrees vehemently. They appealed the decision to the Maricopa County Superior Court, asking for a judicial review, urging that ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ shouldn’t have granted the application, and certainly shouldn’t have enlarged it to cover more territory than Timber Mesa originally asked for.
“The court found that Dr. Christ exceeded her authority so we are back in the appeal process,” says Arrowhead CEO Jim Broome. However, electronic court records show no indication of that.
But in the meantime, Timber Mesa has its permit and continues to operate in the expanded areas. So the question has arisen: Can it operate in the approved expanded area while the case goes through the appeal process?
Timber Mesa says ‘yes’ and states that, “For more than a year now we have proudly provided ambulance response to the Show Low, Linden, Pinedale-Clay Springs, White Mountain Lake communities and a portion of the Vernon community,” says Savage. “Timber Mesa provides ambulance services at a base rate and mileage rate that is roughly 20 percent less than Arrowhead. Further, we can demonstrate that Timber Mesa has dramatically improved ambulance services to the communities of the White Mountains since the Director’s decision.”
But Arrowhead has stuck to their guns throughout the process and will not acquiesce on any point. Consequently, Arrowhead asked the superior court for a temporary restraining order, a preliminary injunction, and time for an evidentiary hearing, all designed to keep Timber Mesa out Arrowhead’s territory pending the outcome of its appeal.
In September, 2108, the Superior Court Commissioner Sigmund Popko ruled that the law and court rules that apply in this particular type of appeal don’t allow for injunctions or restraining orders.
There is such a thing as “stay” in that specialized area of law; however, Arrowhead didn’t meet the requirements for a stay, he said, in part because it still operates in the area in question. He denied Arrowhead’s pleas.
Although Popko denied the stay, Broome says he still ruled in favor of Arrowhead on at least one rule of law and possibly more.
Since then, not much has happened on the main issue on appeal; that is, whether the director was correct in her final decision. Court records indicate month after month, the only progress that has been made is basically coming up with a schedule for briefs (written legal arguments) oral arguments and the admission of certain exhibits, like a particular map.
The last court record available online is from July. It appears the parties did present oral arguments, but the results of their presentations do not yet appear on any court record.
