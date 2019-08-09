PHOENIX — In an ongoing effort to better serve its constituents, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will host a webcast to provide an update on existing hunt management approaches, recent projects and to gather public input.
Those who access the webinar from 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, will be able to submit questions, comments or concerns about existing hunt management approaches or hunt guidelines to Amber Munig, big game management supervisor, who will open the online discussion with a short presentation. Other department personnel also will be available during the webcast to address input as it relates to specific game management units (GMUs) or regions.
The webcast can be viewed at www.azgfd.gov/webcast, or in person at AZGFD (Region I), 2878 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop.
The public can email questions during the webcast to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov. All questions pertaining to hunt management approaches or hunt guidelines will be addressed at the end of the presentation.
The existing hunt management approaches or hunt guidelines provide the biological and social parameters used by wildlife biologists to develop annual hunt recommendations (season structures, season lengths, season dates, permits allocated, etc.). These recommendations result in the annual hunts in which licensed hunters may participate.
While hunting opportunity is important, wildlife is held in the public trust; therefore, using science-based principles to shape the guidelines process remains paramount to ensure healthy, sustainable and diverse wildlife populations in perpetuity.
AZGFD continues to seek feedback on how to best meet the demands of the hunting public, while finding ways to develop new opportunities that help pass along our hunting heritage to future generations.
For those who miss the webcast, it will be recorded and available to be viewed at https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Guidelines/. Additional comments can be emailed to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.