SHOW LOW — The lightning-caused Bagnal Fire that started Friday, July 26 about a mile southwest of town was at about 50 acres early on Saturday, July 27 burning in grass and ponderosa pine. Forest Service officials said it poses no threat to structures or local infrastructure.
On Monday morning, Doreen Ethelbah-Gatewood, a public affairs officer for the Apache Sitgreaves National Forests said the fire “had significant growth on Saturday night,” and was at near 1,000 acres by Monday morning. The Forest Service was still working to establish an accurate estimate of the fire’s size. She said that part of the fire’s growth was due to burn-out operations. She said that initially the fire was being managed as a modified supression fire, but fire crews are now working towards full suppression. The Forest Service stated that there were four engines, a single dozer and one crew working the fire.
She said that rains predicted should help firefighters, and that the Forest Service expects the fire to be completely contained and out this week.
Motorists on State Route 260, 77 and U.S. 60, along with local residents, saw an increase in smoke over the weekend. Smoke was visible in and around Show Low as of Monday morning, July 29, with heavy morning smoke in the Linden area.
Anyone with questions is asked to call Doreen Ethelbah-Gatewood at 928-205-9603 or go to the Forest Service website at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/asnfs, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/apachesitreavesnfs.
Information on wildfires can also be found by going to Northeastern Arizona Public Information System at http://311info.net/ or by calling 311 or 928-333-3412.
Trudy Balcom contributed to this story.
