HOLBROOK — Can you smell the cotton candy yet? if not, drive to Holbrook for the 88th annual Navajo County Fair, which kicks off tomorrow, and runs through Saturday (Sept. 11-14).
With food, entertainment and activities for all ages, the county fair is a great time for families — and everyone else.
This year the Navajo County Fair welcomes back the Frazier Shows of America carnival midway, to round out all of the great events and entertainment at the fair. The carnival will be open from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
This year’s stage and recurring entertainment line-up at the fair will be be Poppin Penelope, who engages kids of all ages with her amazing balloon creations, Louie Foxx’s one-man magic sideshow, Conjurer the Fortune Machine (is he real?) and Farmer Phil, juggler and stilt-walker.
Shad Peterson, from Play with Gravity, will perform his motorcycle daredevil act three shows daily and during the Demolition Derby on Thursday night.
Exhibit Halls are open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., they are a great place to check out the talents and accomplishments of the youth and people from throughout the county.
Headlining entertainers will be Texan country singer Coffey Anderson returning to the Saturday night Rodeo Dance. Moonshine Mafia, who closes out the fair on Thursday night and opens for Anderson on Saturday night. On Friday night, the Stateline Band plays the closing dance after the evenings’ rodeo events.
Wednesday
The action begins bright and early at 8 a.m. with the Horse Achievement roping events and continues all day, right up through the crowning of the winner of the Junior Miss at the evening pageant that begins at 7 p.m.
In between, visitors can enjoy the Horse Achievement Ranch Activities competition at 11 a.m., Peewee poultry and rabbit shows and even a guinea pig (cavy) show. At 4 p.m., take a seat for the exciting Horse Achievement speed events.
At 6 p.m. the Opening Ceremonies for the Fair will be held, followed by the Junior Miss pageant.
Thursday
The Junior Livestock Shows are held Thursday; the day kicks off with goat judging at 9 a.m., followed by sheep and lamb shows. Beef judging begins at 1 p.m. and the swine show starts at 5 p.m. Gates for the Demolition Derby also open at 5 p.m., with the derby firing up at 7 p.m.
Friday
On Friday the Open Livestock Shows are held, including Open Class beef, goat and swine judging. Action at the Rodeo Arena starts early with a roping competition at 8 a.m. Evening Rodeo action starts at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Saturday’s highlights include the Little Buckaroos Rodeo at 10 a.m., with the Junior Livestock Auction at at 1 p.m. followed by the Small Stock Auction. The evening’s headline entertainment is, of course, the rodeo and rodeo dance.
For a full listing of events, see the Navajo County Fair website at navajocountyfair.com.
