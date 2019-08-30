HEBER-OVERGAARD — The body of a missing Phoenix man was found in the forest outside town off of Forest Service Road 95 Sunday, August 25, according to a press release from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
The body has been identified as that of 49-year-old Keith Bailey, of Phoenix, who went missing on Aug. 6.
Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Randy Moffitt said deputies found the body in the woods around 3 a.m. Aug. 25, a short distance from the vehicle he was driving.
Moffitt added that there were no signs of foul play and that the NCSO is working with Phoenix Police on the death investigation. The cause of death was not released.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse said he sends his condolences to the family and that he was glad the man was found so the family can have closure.
