FAIRBANKS, ALASKA — The hometown of Rayne R. Rush, 40, was incorrectly identified in a Sept. 1 story about a plane crash in Alaska. Rush is a resident of Show Low, and not Buckeye, as stated in the story.
He was removed from the burning wreckage and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Rush is the owner of Triple R Construction Inc., Aspen Ridge Roofing LLC and Sundowner Guide Service LLC, all based in Show Low. The family moved to Show Low in 2007.
