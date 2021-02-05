HOLBROOK — Navajo county loves to celebrate its employees — many of them with decades of service.
So every two weeks at the Board of Supervisors meetings, the county usually devotes a half hour or more to honoring outstanding employees and staging affectionate ceremonies for long-term workers.
Normally, that involves a schmaltzy slide show, presentation of a plaque and dutifully grateful comments by the supervisors.
Then came the pandemic.
The county supervisors have held all their meetings through zoom for months, with attendance in the board room kept to an absolute minimum.
So the county decided to hold off on its employee recognition program and throw a bash when everyone got back together in person.
And a month went by.
And another.
And another.
The pandemic peaked, dwindled – then came rushing back.
The county appears to have just passed over its second, sky-high peak of infections — with the meetings still held via zoom. A surge connected to all those holiday gatherings has eased — but the vaccination program’s going slowly and health officials fear a new, more contagious strain could cause another peak in coming months.
So to heck with it.
Let’s party — and start naming names.
Well, all right. It’s not much of a party.
It consisted of a slide show, the reading of a whole bunch of names and then having Board Chairman Daryl Seymore ask the 30 or so zoom meeting participants to unmute them selves and offer a round of applause.
Hey, it ain’t drinks all around — but it’s something in this year of living dangerously.
First, administrators showed a little slide show to honor this month’s outstanding employees — including Vickie Lester (Superior Court); Kelly Kerr-Mellott (superior court); and Tasha Morris (jail operations).
Then an administrator read all the backlogged names of people who had completed anywhere from five to 30 years of service to the county. The county has a $42-million general fund budget and about 353 general fund employees. A surprising number of those workers have been with the county for decades.
The supervisors seemed happy to resume the ritual of congratulations
Administrator Eric Scott said, “2020 has been a rough year for all of us. But it’s a new year — so we wanted to restart recognizing personal service awards.
That included noting that Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Bruce Tucker got a statewide award for ensuring police officers in the field know how to get help for the mentally ill, who might be acting strangely or even breaking laws but who definitely wouldn’t benefit from a trip to jail. The county has put a major effort into diverting the mentally ill from the clutches of the criminal justice system and Tucker played a key role in adapting the sheriff’s department to the new approach.
Supervisor Jason Whiting commented, “I’m glad we have a chance to recognize people again. I kind of missed that part of the meeting. I’m glad we decided to go ahead with it.”
So here’s the daunting list of people recognized for completing years of service to the county:
Five years:
LITTLE, BOYCE – Winslow Justice Court BARAJAS, PEDRO – Jail Operations HINES, BARBARA – Show Low Justice Court CHISHOLM, RONALD – Sheriff JACKSON, SHAYNE – Sheriff LINN, JANELLE – Health District DAVIS, JULIANNA – Public Works WELLS, DON – Information Technology KRUSE, RUSSELL – Jail Operations RAY, STEPHANIE – WIOA HOLLINS, CHERYL – Public Works LEE, ALLYSON – Probation RICHARDS, JANA – Assessor CHEE, CHERYL – Sheriff RAMSAY-CHAPMAN, VICCI – Sheriff, TAYLOR, RYAN – Information Technology FA’APOI, SAMUEL – Jail Operations SANCHEZ, KRYSTOPHER – Sheriff SMITH, REBECCA – Pinetop Justice Court FONT, TRAVIS – Facilities Management SMITH, EILEEN – Public Works SMITH, RONNA – Jail Operations WAGNER, SANDRA – Assessor HADDOX, CHRISTEN – Elections JUSTMAN, REDGIE – Clerk of Superior Court BALDWIN, LANCE – Public Fiduciary GERLICH, JALYN – Supt. of Schools GALLEGOS, NYCOLE — Supt. of Schools LAYTON, BRYAN – BOS/Administration ADAMOVICH, CONNIE – Jail Operations, BALDWIN, CALEB – Sheriff; CURLY KIM – health department; HELLER, SHARON – health department;
10 years:
SMITH, JOSHUA – Health District TUCKER, BRUCE – Sheriff GAMEZ, TANISHA – Probation WILBANKS, WILLIAM – Public Works NIELSON, DALE – Superior Court PACHECO, ARCENIA – Clerk of Superior Court NEFF, ERNEST – Jail Operations BOCHINCLONNY, TYSON – Jail Operations HOUSE, ROBIN – Health District MATKIN, DUSTIN – Sheriff SAMPLE, MICHAEL – Recorder; TIPTON, SCOTT –Show Low Constable
15 years:
GARBINI, LUANN – Superior Court CARRUTHERS, JEANINE – Public Works DIAZ, GERSON – Superior Court RHOTON, BLAINE – County Attorney ALLEN, CINDY – Assessor BUCKLEY, MELISSA – BOS/Administration ARAGON, SARAH – Jail Operations SZENTGYORGYI, JONNEL – Health District BIELEFELDT, JAQUELYN – Superior Court BADGER, SCOTT – Sheriff PHILLIPS, PAMELA – Public Fiduciary
20 years:
DURAN, MICHELE – County Attorney ERICKSEN, ANNA – Assessor LINEBERRY, JEFFERY – Information Technology WIDMAIER, DAVID – Pinetop Justice Court HUNT, MICHELLE – Probation; SCOTT, VALERIE (jail operations)
25 years:
PETERSON, FRED – Snowflake Justice Court MCCABE, TANYA – Probation MIKE, MARGARITA – Supt. of Schools; GARVER, TONI –Sheriff; DARRIS, CAMMY --assessor
30 years:
McKEE, DARCEY – health district
