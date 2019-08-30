NAVAJO COUNTY — Voters in Navajo County overwhelmingly approved Prop 421, which will create a one-third of one cent Jail District sales tax.
Sixty-six percent of voters favored the measure and 33 percent voted against it in Tuesday’s special election in which about 22 percent of registered voters participated. The election appeared to be impacted by early ballots. Only 2,576 ballots were cast Tuesday, with 11,754 early ballots cast.
For Navajo County officials, the voter’s support for the tax means they can breathe a sigh of relief.
“We have a lot of people who are really dedicated, trying to provide high quality services. And they’ve had to be part of a conversation over the past couple of years that makes them wonder if they’ll have the resources they need to provide (those) services,” said Navajo County Manager Glenn Kephart on Wednesday.
“The public’s vote of confidence in us gave us the opportunity to change that conversation. People can focus on doing their jobs without having to be concerned the resources will go away tomorrow,” he explained.
The special election was the county’s second attempt at passing the tax, which county officials said is needed to replace $2.5 million in property tax revenues lost from the closure of the Kayenta Coal Mine and the anticipated closure of the Cholla Power Plant.
In 2018, a similar measure was defeated by a narrow margin of just 156 votes of over 35,000 ballots cast.
Without Prop 421, Navajo County said they would have to institute across-the-board 20 percent cuts to county staffing levels — including cuts to the Sheriff’s Office that law enforcement officials said would create slower emergency response times.
Specifically, the money generated by the tax will be used to support jail operations and will eliminate fees formerly charged to cities and towns to house inmates at the county jail. No new jail facilities will be built using the tax dollars.
Jail operations is one of the biggest costs in the county budget — $5.3 million for the current fiscal year. About $2.5 million of that new money will replace what the county is already spending on its jail in the annual budget, freeing up dollars that used to be spent on jail operations to be used in other county departments. Another $1 million will will be divided among cities and towns in the region that are currently paying to use the jail.
County residents and visitors will begin paying the additional one-third of one cent sales tax starting January 1, 2020, Kephart said. Although the tax is not charged on reservations to tribal members, a significant portion of retail sales to tribal members occurs in communities like Winslow, Holbrook and Show Low, Kephart said.
“There is a strong contribution from our native communities towards our sales tax,” Kephart confirmed.
Kephart said he is ready to leave the debate over Prop 421 behind and begin moving the county forward.
“We get it that people want us to be good stewards of their money, and we have to earn their trust,” he said. “We have really become a lean organization and we will continue to be a lean organization,” he added.
For Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger, chair of the Navajo County Board of Supervisors, it's about focusing on what's next.
"In thinking about the viablity of the county as whole, in being able to reach out to large industries, organizations, to come be a part of Navajo County and growoing their businesses within our community is really important. How do we begin to do those next steps? That bigger picture is really important to all of us," she said.
She said that with the security that Prop 421 provides the opportunity to look "at future business opportunities," and making the county budget more sustainable.
She said she is impressed by the voters and commited to honoring their trust.
"It's a hard thing to say yes, we want to tax ourselves," she concluded.
(2) comments
Propaganda wins again. A Republican county voting in higher taxes. To cover for an industrial plant that isn't set to shutter until 2025. The sky is falling.
Yes, why do I follow a brand new Dodge 2500 quad cab with one person from Linden to Holbrook everyday, shows our county leaders our really try to save. Like you you said easy to spend other peoples money when the sky is falling.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.