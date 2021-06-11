SNOWFLAKE — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking into the circumstances that left the dead body of a man lying in a field in Snowflake.
The man was identified as Andrew Eugene Orr, 45, of Snowflake. The cause of death is pending, and there are no suspicious circumstances or foul play discovered, a press release from NCSO stated Wednesday afternoon.
An earlier NCSO press release stated that deputies found the dead body of a man thought to be in his mid-40s in a field around 7 p.m. on May 31 in the 3800 block of Cortez Road.
“The remains were found to be in advanced stages of decomposition and” the “case is still under active investigation,” the news release also stated.
