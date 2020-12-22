The Show Low Firehouse Subs restaurant is providing guests with the opportunity to help give back to the community this holiday season. Now through this Sunday, Dec. 20, guests who bring a donation item to the Show Low Firehouse Subs restaurant for Haven of Show Low residents, will receive a free small sub*. Haven of Show Low is requesting new items such as blankets, socks, slippers, personal care items and more. A full list of requested items is available in the restaurant. Franchisee Michelle Shrader is excited to spread some holiday cheer across the Show Low community and hopes to brighten up the remainder of what has been a difficult year.
*Customers will receive one free small sub per visit for their donation of unwrapped gifts.
