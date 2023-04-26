Since November, the Navajo County Major Crimes Apprehension Team has arrested 19 individuals allegedly involved with keeping dangerous drugs in White Mountain communities.
On Tuesday, MCAT announced the results after an investigation that began in November, named “Operation Clean Communities.”
“MCAT conducted a five-month investigation stemming from an investigative lead from officers at the Show Low Police Department,” MCAT stated in a release.
Over the course of the investigation, MCAT says the department seized “over 640 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 2,380 fentanyl pills” that were "destined for communities in Navajo County.
“Fentanyl is 50 to 100-times more potent than morphine and cartels are mixing (it) into pills intended to look like Oxycodone,” MCAT stated.
“Fentanyl is such a deadly drug, that an amount the size of a grain of salt could take someone’s life.”
The investigation also led to the execution of five separate search warrants and the arrest of nineteen individuals.
“The subjects arrested were distributing, buying, and using in the Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside areas,” MCAT stated, noting all the arrestees were “linked together by these deadly drugs.”
Patrick Fancey, 39, and Federico Vasquez, 42, both from Phoenix, were arrested on April 20 and are the only suspects not identified as White Mountain residents.
Estaphenie Fejeran, 37, was arrested on March 7 and is one of seven Show Low residents taken into custody during “Operation Clean Communities.”
The other residents include Cesar Cordova, 41, arrested on Dec. 6, and David Brooks, 38, Kirby Troglia, 37, Anthony Peaches, 41, and Savannah Parker, 23, all of whom were arrested in late February to early March of this year.
53-year old alleged offender Christopher Brown is one of the most recent arrests to occur during the investigation. He was arrested on April 20.
Six Pinetop-Lakeside residents were apprehended during MCAT’s operation, five from Lakeside and one from Pinetop.
Amy Gonzalez, 39, from Lakeside, was arrested on April 19, less than a week after Danny Attebery, 53, from Pinetop, was detained for drug charges on April 13.
Jarrett Holland, 33, from Lakeside, was arrested in early April and Brianna Lindsey, 30, also from Lakeside, was detained on January 27.
Hailey Heiser, 19, and Wesley Adams, 18, both from Lakeside, were arrested on Nov. 28.
The remaining four offenders come from communities outside of the Show Low/PTLS region, like Cody Laitem, 41, from Snowflake, who was arrested in late January.
Since then, Jackson Kittila, 33, from Holbrook and Glen Hawkins, 44, from White Mountain Lake, were also detained during MCAT’s investigation on March 9 and March 7, respectively.
More than one month later, Katherine Cardoza, 34, residing in Concho, was also arrested on drug-related charges on April 20.
MCAT noted the investigation included assistance from seven other law enforcement agencies, including local law enforcement from Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside and Snowflake-Taylor.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations, Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission, Navajo County Probation and Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and Patrol also assisted with the operation.
“This is another great example of teamwork and partnership between the law enforcement agencies here in Navajo County and the great work the members of our Major Crimes Apprehension Team do to keep our communities safe,” MCAT stated.
