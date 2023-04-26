Since November, the Navajo County Major Crimes Apprehension Team has arrested 19 individuals allegedly involved with keeping dangerous drugs in White Mountain communities.

On Tuesday, MCAT announced the results after an investigation that began in November, named “Operation Clean Communities.”

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.